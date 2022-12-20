This 2022, you cared most about the elections

It was an election like no other – as Filipinos immersed and invested their time online for candidates led by Bongbong Marcos and Leni Robredo

MANILA, Philippines – This year’s presidential elections mobilized Filipinos’ hopes and fears, gaining the most eyeballs on social media in 2022.

Using social monitoring platform Crowdtangle, Rappler tracked the top five Rappler posts on Facebook and Instagram this year and found that all of them were videos and livestreams on the May 9, 2022 elections.

High interest built up days before D-Day and all the way to when the vote count began and when presidential bets Leni Robredo and Manny Pacquiao conceded.

1. Robredo addresses supporters after election day

687,038 reactions

145,256 comments

53,480 shares

8,213,269 views

The winner of the 2022 presidential race on May 9 already became apparent in the first few hours of the count.

As then-candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained a 47% ratio against then-vice president Leni Robredo, “kakampink” supporters waited for the official statement from Robredo’s camp.

Around 10 pm, two hours after the first returns were released, the then-vice president’s camp went “radio silent.”

It was two hours after midnight when Robredo finally went live. She thanked all her supporters, and acknowledged that for some people the results may seem unacceptable in the face of voting irregularities.

While she did not categorically concede to Marcos in her speech, Robredo acknowledged that the country’s choice was clear.

“Palinaw na nang palinaw ang tinig ng taumbayan. Sa ngalan ng Pilipinas na alam kong mahal na mahal ninyo, kailangan nating pakinggan ang tinig na ito dahil sa huli, iisa lang ang bayang pinagsasaluhan natin.”

(The people’s voice is becoming clearer. For the sake of the Philippines, a country we all love, we need to hear this voice. In the end, we all share one nation.)

Robredo ended her speech with hope and a call to action. “Walang nasayang, hindi tayo nabigo. Pinakamahalaga, hindi pa tayo tapos. Nagsisimula pa lang tayo. May landas na nagbukas at hindi ito magsasara kasabay ng mga presinto.”

(Nothing was wasted. We did not fail. Most importantly, we are not yet done. We are only beginning. A path opened up and this will not close alongside the polling precincts.)

By the end of the year, this 13-minute livestream became Rappler’s top interacted post on Facebook, garnering 8,213,269 views and 687,038 reactions.

2. Can Marcos break the Bicol vote?

519,760 reactions

35,176 comments

31,071 shares

11,594,670 views

When counting votes ahead of the elections, a candidate’s province or region is naturally considered a vote base. This influences ideal tandems, campaign schedules, and strategies.

Hailing from Naga, Camarines Sur, Robredo counted on the support of Bicol region’s 3,910,261 voters. But what if Marcos breaks the Bicol vote? He was the frontrunner in surveys, with a significant lead against Bicol’s Robredo.

In this video report, Rappler reporter Lian Buan explained that Marcos targeted neutral grounds Sorsogon and Masbate where he had allied with the governors.

Released two months before the elections, the vlog tackled how solid Robredo’s bailiwick is, and how the optics of motorcades, grand rallies, and influence of endorsements affect candidates’ ability to secure or sway votes.

3. Marcos’ speech at miting de avance

514,282 reactions

44,808 comments

22,649 shares

4,618,323 views

Just two days before the elections, Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte held a miting de avance in Parañaque City.

In the livestream of the event that ranked third in Rappler’s top most interacted posts, the audience were heard to be chanting, “Panalo ka na! Panalo ka na!” (You already won!) as Marcos went onstage.

During his speech, Marcos insinuated the cheating allegations in the 2016 vice presidential race.

“Mananalo talaga tayo basta’t walang tulugan sa Lunes para hindi na tayo madisgrasya ulit! Alam naman po natin kapag ka naiwanan natin kung minsan, maraming nangyayari na hindi kanais-nais.”

(We will win if we don’t sleep on Monday. We all know that once we look away, some unfortunate things can happen.)

Until the end of his campaign, Marcos was consistent with his camp’s message of unity.

“At ang ating mga kababayan, kayo po lahat ay napakadalisay ‘nyo para maunawaan ang pagkakaisa dahil nasa inyo ang puso ng tunay na Pilipino.” (You are all so pure so as to understand the meaning of unity. You have the heart of a true Filipino.)

Marcos’ 19-minute miting de avance speech garnered half a million reactions and 4,618,323 views on Facebook.

4. Pacquiao concedes

510,563 reactions

31,236 comments

25,369 shares

6,110,217 views

The day after elections, then-senator Manny Pacquiao conceded the presidential race to Marcos.

In a short recorded video that garnered six million views, Pacquiao expressed his desire to see Filipinos better off under the new administration. He promised to continue his efforts to help others through his foundation.

The boxing legend finished third in the race with 3,629,805 votes, after Robredo and Marcos.

5. Marcos’ ‘statement of gratitude’ at headquarters

456,235 reactions

67,587 comments

22,783 shares

6,548,932 views

Filipinos waited with bated breath throughout election day for any updates or statements from candidates.

Before the day ended, Marcos addressed his supporters and campaign staff with a ‘statement of gratitude’ live from the Uniteam headquarters.

In his speech, Marcos was cautious and kept reiterating that the vote count was still not over.

In the comments section, many users were already congratulating Marcos for his victory and calling him the 17th president of the Philippines.

Top posts on Rappler’s Instagram

1. Fact check of Marcos’ inaugural speech

42,549 likes

868 comments

22,632 shares

While it collected praise, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s inaugural speech contained some false claims.

The post fact-checking the President’s speech topped Rappler’s Instagram posts for 2022, with 42,549 likes and 22,632 shares.

2. Personalized placards at Leni-Kiko rally

19,856 likes

130 comments

3,517 shares

Grand rallies and campaign sorties became spaces for supporters to display their wit, humor, and talent.

The Robredo-Pangilinan campaign inspired placards consisting of puns, art, and candid messages. Robredo also used to read aloud placards during events.

3. Ariana Grande on Filipinos singing ‘Break Free’

19,428 likes

355 comments

1,565 shares

American pop superstar Ariana Grande “can’t believe” it when she saw the video of a sea of crowd singing “Break Free” at a Leni-Kiko rally.

“I could not believe this was real. I love you more than words,” Grande said on her repost.

4. Robredo to supporters: We’ve only just begun

18,416 likes

395 comments

7,537 shares

Robredo’s message after election day resonated with her supporters. While the video topped Rappler’s Facebook posts, its quote card ranked on Rappler’s Instagram as the fourth most interacted post.

5. Robredo’s announcement of Angat Buhay NGO

17,585 likes

695 comments

3,557 shares

Many Robredo supporters were anticipating what would come next after her defeat – thus her launch of the non-government Angat Buhay foundation was greeted with interest and buzz. – Rappler.com