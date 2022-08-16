Postponement of 2022 barangay, SK polls more costly — Comelec | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House suffrage panel approves the postponement of the December 2022 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to December 2023.

The camp of former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello asks the court to suspend proceedings of the cyber libel case filed against him by a close aide of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Department of Justice charges at least 16 people, including nuns, linked with the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) for allegedly providing funds to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples’ Army.

Ayala Corporation chief executive Fernando Zobel de Ayala takes a medical leave of absence starting Monday, August 15. The reason for his medical leave is not cited in the disclosure.

British singer Zayn Malik has One Direction fans going crazy after posting an acapella cover of their 2014 hit ‘Night Changes.’ Meantime, Internet personality Donnalyn Bartolome draws flak for her kanto or street-themed birthday celebration she shared in a vlog on Thursday, August 11. – Rappler.com

