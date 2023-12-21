China warns the Philippines over tensions in the West Philippine Sea | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warns the Philippines to address through dialogue what China sees as ‘serious difficulties’ in their relations over the South China Sea.

Presidential Assistant for Strategic Communications Cesar Chavez apologizes for sharing a fake memo on Facebook, stating December 22 had been declared a special half-working day by Malacañang.

The United States Federal Trade Commission says it is considering changing the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule, to put more restrictions on when and how companies could monetize children’s data.

The European Union adds three adult content companies – Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos – to its list of firms subject to strict regulations under new online content rules. — Rappler.com