public transportation

LTO suspends license of taxi driver overcharging in airport | The wRap
The wRap highlights: Overcharging taxis, North Korea, MMFF 2023

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Land Transportation Office slaps a 90-day preventive suspension on the driver’s license of a taxi driver overcharging passengers from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un orders his country’s military, munitions industry, and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations. State media reports the move aims to counter what Kim called unprecedented confrontational moves by the United States.

‘Firefly’ and ‘Gomburza’ are the big winners at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal awards. – Rappler.com

