Davao de Oro mining landslide kills at least 6, 46 missing | The wRap

Search and rescue workers retrieve the bodies of six people buried in mud and rocks following a landslide in a mining village in Maco town, Davao de Oro, Tuesday evening, February 6.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrives in Davao City Wednesday, February 7, his first visit to the bailiwick of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte since the two traded accusations regarding drug use.

A Social Weather Stations survey finds 44% of Filipino adults are optimistic their life will improve in 2024, slightly down from September 2023.

Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro orders the military to boost the number of troops stationed at the northernmost islands near Taiwan.

The Philippine unemployment rate hit a near two-decade low in December 2023, driven mainly by gains in construction and agriculture. — Rappler.com