Lawyer urges to decriminalize libel | Evening wRap

Authorities have junked 1,131 or about one-third of the total cyber libel cases filed since the law covering criminal cyber libel was passed in 2012.

Senator Risa Hontiveros challenges the opposition to continue mobilizing and to challenge what she describes as “ancient and pretentious modes of thought and doing.”

Paul Soriano, the filmmaker behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s campaign ads, will be directing the President’s first State of the Nation Address or SONA on Monday, July 25.

Sri Lankan lawmakers vote acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president on Wednesday, July 20, hoping he would pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.

Kaladkaren is confirmed to be one of the judges in the upcoming first season of “Drag Race Philippines,” set to premiere on August 17. – Rappler.com

