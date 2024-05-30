Alice Guo’s mother could be Chinese – Gatchalian | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

More evidence surfaces that seem to indicate Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s real mother could be Chinese.

The divorce bill’s principal author, Albay representative Edcel Lagman says the bill should have been sent to the upper chamber immediately after voting.

Israel says it has taken control of a buffer zone along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Wednesday, May 29, giving Israel effective authority over Gaza’s entire land border.

Fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are found guilty and two are acquitted on Thursday, May 30, in a landmark subversion trial.

Students who live or study in Quezon City who were unable to participate in graduation ceremonies presenting their preferred gender expression, have a chance to march in a special ceremony organized by the Quezon City local government. – Rappler.com