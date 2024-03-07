Rappler Talk: The ongoing work for Filipino women’s equality

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Achieving gender equality does not happen overnight. Globally, even in countries that studies find the “most gender-equal,” policies are in place to maintain such quality of life for women.

It is a decades-long fight. Over generations, the Filipino women’s rights movement has worked to advance gender equality in the country, from women’s right to vote, to access to sexual and reproductive services, to protection against gender-based violence, and much more.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, women’s rights reporter Michelle Abad and senior editor Chito dela Vega sit down with two women’s rights advocates to discuss the ongoing work for women’s equality in the Philippines. They include Shebana Alqaseer, co-founder of the Young Feminists Collective, and Sylvia “Guy” Claudio, former dean of the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Social Work & Community Development.

Bookmark this page to watch the episode as it airs 11 am on International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8. – Rappler.com