WATCH: Maersk celebrates its annual Pride March in Pasig

MANILA, Philippines – Maersk held its annual Pride march at the Capitol Commons Park in Pasig City on Friday, June 30.

Maersk employees, along with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies, gathered to celebrate diversity, promote acceptance, and raise awareness about the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. Maersk’s rainbow or “Pride” container was on display at the event.

