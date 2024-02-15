[Point of Law] Charting new courses: Justice revolution unveiled

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As stakeholders unite in pursuit of shared objectives, the seeds of change sown at this historic gathering hold the promise of a brighter future for justice here

In a landmark event on February 1, 2024, the Justice Reform Initiative, Inc. (JRI), alongside the esteemed support of the Supreme Court, held its inaugural Justice Summit. This milestone gathering marked a significant stride towards fostering justice reform in the Philippines.

The JRI is a non-governmental organization established by major business groups like the Financial Executives Institute (FINEX), Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), Makati Business Club (MBC), Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) and Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines (SharePHIL) to help bring about justice reform in the Philippines. In the words of JRI President Jerome Pascual, these “reforms are not only critical for sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness; they are fundamental to nurturing an investment supportive environment and fostering social justice.”

The focal point of this year’s Justice Summit was the judiciary itself, preceded by a survey ably conducted by PwC principally on the business sector. This survey aimed to gauge perceptions and insights into the performance of our judicial system and avenues for its enhancement. The survey was conducted nationwide, with 77% coming from Luzon, 10% from the Visayas region and another 10% from Mindanao.

The project aligns with the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plans for Judicial Innovations (SPJI), spanning from 2022 to 2027. The survey delved into multiple facets of the court system, ranging from integrity to decorum, competence to procedural efficiency, awareness and innovation.

Following the survey, two intensive focus group discussions convened luminaries from the legal fraternity, business sector, and judicial domain. Insights gleaned from these discussions served as the bedrock for recommendations presented to the Supreme Court.

The Justice Summit drew a distinguished assembly, including the Chief Justice of the Republic of the Philippines Alexander Gesmundo, seven members of the Supreme Court, justices, judges, and other key figures in our judicial system such as Court Administrator Raul Villanueva, Chancellor Emeritus Adolfo Azcuna of the Philippine Judicial Academy and the President of the Philippine Judges Association, Judge Byron G. San Pedro. Officers and members of notable organizations like FINEX, ICD, MAP, MBC, Integrated Bar of the Philippines, SharePHIL, foreign chambers of commerce and business enterprises attended the summit, highlighting their keen interest in our justice system.

In his keynote address, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo provided his analysis of the survey results and the recommendations stemming from the participants of the focus group discussions, contextualizing them within the framework of the SPJI.

Encouragingly, the survey revealed a prevailing belief in our courts’ impartiality and the quality of its decisions. For example, 75% of the respondents said that the Supreme Court decisions are “solely based on the facts and the law without any influence from external forces such as politics, religion, personal connections, favoritism, or bribery.” The Court of Appeals and Court of Tax Appeals were not far from the Supreme Court with them garnering 73% and 71%, respectively.

Challenges persist

Equally revealing was that 82% of the respondents said that when the Supreme Court issues decisions, “the parties can easily understand the legal bases and rationale” – 81% for the Court of Appeals, 79% for the Court of Tax Appeals, and 73% for the trial courts.

Nevertheless, challenges persist, notably regarding court processes and procedures, with 75% of respondents expressing that the current system is perceived as “too long” and “too cumbersome.” 61% of the respondents recommended to limit the cases that go up for review to the Supreme Court. Respondents advocated for automation as a key solution to boost efficiency and reduce burdens. A resounding 96% emphasized the necessity for the Court to embrace technology in conducting hearings, filing pleadings and motions, and serving court notices to parties.

Despite the Supreme Court’s commendable efforts in judicial reform, both the survey and the focus group discussions unveiled a significant gap in public awareness regarding the Court’s initiatives.

This revelation underscores the urgent need to bridge the information gap and cultivate greater engagement in the ongoing journey of judicial transformation. The Supreme Court must heed this revelation seriously, as failure to address it could perpetuate the low public trust and confidence in our court system.

In conclusion, the inaugural Justice Summit heralds a promising trajectory towards a more equitable, efficient, accessible and responsive justice system. As stakeholders unite in pursuit of shared objectives, the seeds of change sown at this historic gathering hold the promise of a brighter future for justice in the Philippines. – Rappler.com

The author, senior legal counsel of ACCRALAW, is the chairperson of the Justice Reform Initiatives, Inc. He can be reached at francis.ed.lim@gmail.com.