Southeast Asia Speaks: Analyst Georgi Engelbrecht on managing tensions in the South China Sea

Bookmark this page to catch the interview live on Thursday, January 13, at 5 pm
MANILA, Philippines – Heightened tensions persist in the South China Sea, as China continues to assert dominance against Southeast Asian countries.
China’s aggressive moves have sparked international concern and outrage. In December 2021, the United States and European Union called out Beijing’s “problematic and unilateral actions” in the resource-rich waters.
On Thursday, January 13, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to analyst Georgi Engelbrecht on how claimant countries manage and ease tensions in the South China Sea.
Engelbrecht is a senior analyst for the Philippines at the International Crisis Group, carrying out research on peace processes and conflicts, among others.
What can the Philippines learn from other countries in terms of dealing with China? – Rappler.com
