Southeast Asia Speaks: Thai ex-foreign minister Kasit Piromya on ASEAN response to Myanmar conflict

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is in the middle of trying to enforce a peace agreement with Myanmar as the country continues to be in crisis a year after the military took power.
After barring the junta from key meetings in 2021, ASEAN chair Cambodia has decided to invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to the bloc’s upcoming ministerial meeting.
On Thursday, February 17, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to Thailand’s former foreign minister Kasit Piromya about the ASEAN response to the conflict in Myanmar.
How can the ASEAN’s peace agreement with Myanmar move forward? What can the bloc do in the face of challenges? – Rappler.com
