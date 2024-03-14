Russia believed to have jammed signal on UK defense minister’s plane – source

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to a source and journalists, the GPS signal was interfered with for about 30 minutes while the plane flew close to Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad

LONDON, United Kingdom – Russia is believed to have jammed the satellite signal on an aircraft used by defense minister Grant Shapps to travel from Poland back to Britain, a government source and journalists traveling with him said on Thursday, March 14.

Britain’ Ministry of Defense did not immediately comment.

Mobile phones could no longer connect to the internet and the aircraft was forced to use alternative methods to determine its location, they said. – Rappler.com