Global Affairs
Global Affairs
Russia

Russia believed to have jammed signal on UK defense minister’s plane – source

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Russia believed to have jammed signal on UK defense minister’s plane – source

SECURITY. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2024.

via REUTERS

According to a source and journalists, the GPS signal was interfered with for about 30 minutes while the plane flew close to Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad

LONDON, United Kingdom – Russia is believed to have jammed the satellite signal on an aircraft used by defense minister Grant Shapps to travel from Poland back to Britain, a government source and journalists traveling with him said on Thursday, March 14.

Britain’ Ministry of Defense did not immediately comment.

According to the source and journalists, the GPS signal was interfered with for about 30 minutes while the plane flew close to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

Mobile phones could no longer connect to the internet and the aircraft was forced to use alternative methods to determine its location, they said. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

global security

United Kingdom