LIVESTREAM: Rappler CEO and Nobel peace prize laureate Maria Ressa at the Freedom of Expression Conference

LIVE

The Freedom of Expression Conference reviews the state of press freedom in different parts of the world

OSLO, Norway – Rappler CEO and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa delivers the keynote speech at the ‘Without Truth’ panel at the Freedom of Expression Conference at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway on Friday, September 2.

Joining Ressa in the panel are Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, University of Urecht associate professor on Media and Performance studies Bruce Mutsvairo, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan, European Parliament member Alexandra Geese, and Norwegian Media Businesses’ Association chair Pal Nedtegotten.

The conference reviews the state of press freedom in different parts of the world – including problems and solutions – and aims to contribute to a safer and more democratic media landscape.

The Freedom of Expression Festival ends a year focusing on Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov’s peace prize. The two journalists were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia. – Rappler.com