All barangays in the Philippines finish counting election ballots | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Commission on Elections says it has completed 100% of the canvassing of ballots nationwide with no failure elections in all 42,001 villages, on Wednesday, November 1, two days after Filipinos cast their ballots.

A Social Weather Stations survey reveals 48% of Filipino families describe themselves as ‘mahirap’ or poor, while 27% consider themselves borderline poor.

An agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas opens the door to limited evacuations from Gaza allowing foreign passport holders and critically injured people to leave through the Rafah border crossing.

At least 100 Nobel laureates call for the protection of children on both sides of the violent conflict in Israel and the Gaza strip.

Iloilo City bags a spot on UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, representing the field of gastronomy. It is the very first city in the Philippines to make it to the network’s gastronomy category.

Mingyu of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN resumes his activities with the group after taking a short, health-related break since October 26.

Raymond Gutierrez and Ash Rye’s Opulence Halloween Ball returns with Filipino celebrities and personalities showcasing their best themed costumes. — Rappler.com