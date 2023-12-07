DepEd: Philippine education system 5 to 6 years behind | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Education says the Philippines’ poor showing in the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment or PISA indicates a five- to six-year lag in learning competencies in the country.

Health officials encourage the public to wear face masks following the rise in flu cases, but medical experts say the current situation is not reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exodus of students from the Mindanao State University continues despite reassurances of heightened security measures and calls from the school’s officials urging them to remain for upcoming exams.

Two women recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines and human rights activist Tawakkol Karman of Yemen meet Pope Francis to present a landmark declaration on human fraternity.

A documentary on former Vice President Leni Robredo’s 2022 presidential campaign joins the line-up of the Sundance Film Festival 2024.

Music industry sources say K-pop power couple V of BTS and Jennie of BLACKPINK allegedly call it quits. Yonhap News Agency says the rumored couple had ‘recently broken up.’

American magazine TIME names pop star Taylor Swift its 2023 Person of the Year. Taylor was recognized for her record-breaking achievements in her music career this year, as well as her position as a ‘master storyteller in the modern era.’ — Rappler.com