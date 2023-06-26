World View with Marites Vitug: Japan’s security strategy in Southeast Asia

In this episode of World View with Marites Vitug, Rappler's editor-at-large dissects Japan’s new security policy with Kobe City University associate professor Saya Kiba

MANILA, Philippines – The Japanese administration under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled in December 2022 sweeping military reforms that aimed to beef up the country’s military capabilities over the next five years.

Three documents, namely the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy, and Defense Buildup Program, contain the strategies the island nation will take in response to recent troubles with its neighboring countries.

The Philippines has also been involved with Japan’s strategy, including increased cooperation and transfer of military equipment from the northeast Asian nation.

World View with Marites Vitug invites Kobe City University of Foreign Studies associate professor Saya Kiba to discuss the new security strategy, the past, present, and future of Japanese-Philippine security relations, and how other Southeast Asian countries will be involved in the reforms.

