World View with Marites Vitug: Assessing the Philippines, from Duterte to Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – The cracks are getting bigger and bigger between the factions of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The wide gap further magnifies the difference in the way the two govern.

On Friday, May 24, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with political scientists Aries Arugay and Jean Encinas-Franco to assess the Duterte and Marcos administrations and their difference and similarities.

Arugay and Franco are co-editors of the book Games, Changes, and Fears: The Philippines from Duterte to Marcos Jr., which discusses the various facets of the administrations. The two are also chairperson and vice chairperson, respectively, at the University of the Philippines Diliman’s Department of Political Science.

