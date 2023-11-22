A magical visit to The Making of Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo, Japan

You can easily book tickets to this tour via Klook. Make sure to do it ahead of time though!

We just got closer to the magical world of Harry Potter as The Making of Harry Potter Studio Tour opened its doors last June in Tokyo, Japan.

It offers the same wizarding-worldly experience that used to be only available in London, United Kingdom. Here, you will get to walk inside some of the iconic sets from the Harry Potter films like the Hogwarts dorms, Ministry of Magic, Diagon Alley, the Forbidden Forest, and more. You can also see some of the actual wardrobe, props, and behind-the-scenes sketches and materials on display.

Apart from the sets and displays, there are interactive sets where you can experience being part of the Quidditch audience or an actual Quidditch player riding a broomstick.

