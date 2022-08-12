Acer rocks MOA Arena with SB19, Parokya Ni Edgar during ‘The Green Mark’ concert

The Acer Day 2022: The Green Mark Concert aims to help save the environment, raising P1.38 million for the GreenEarth Heritage Foundation

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Acer and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Acer Day 2022 ambassadors, led by P-pop kings SB19, performed to a huge crowd at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. But what made the event even more special is that the Acer Day 2022: The Green Mark Concert was for a good cause – to help save the environment.

The event trended locally and worldwide on Twitter with the hashtag #AcerDay2022 and has over 2.4 million views on TikTok.

ACER DAY. Fans flock to The Green Mark Concert at the SM MOA Arena.

Instead of selling tickets to the concert, Acer enjoined fans to do sustainable acts, such as buying products from Aspire Vero, Acer’s sustainable line, donating to GreenEarth Heritage Foundation, and collecting cleaned, washed, and dried plastic waste and dropping them off at The Plaf, a social enterprise that recycles plastic.

The Acer Day 2022: The Green Mark Concert raised P1.38 million for the GreenEarth Heritage Foundation and 20 metric tons of plastic waste compensation for The Plaf.

The phenomenal group SB19 opened the show with Acer’s song Live It Up, followed by charismatic P-pop group KAIA who performed KAYA.

KAIA CHARM. P-pop girl group KAIA performs their song KAYA.

Singer-songwriter Adie serenaded the audience with Mahika and Paraluman while Janina Vela performed her latest song, Hello Stranger.

Predator Gaming Philippines ambassadors and musicians CLR, Awi, and Yow had a jam session while indie rock band SUD performed their hit songs, Baliw and Sila.

Parokya ni Edgar led by Chito Miranda partied with the audience with the group’s timeless hits, Buloy, Para Sa Iyo, Harana, Halaga, Inuman Na, and Your Song. Lucky audience members got to perform with them for Pangarap Lang Kita and Bagsakan.

OPM ICON. Parokya ni Edgar lead singer Chito Miranda sings for the crowd at the SM MOA Arena.

Finally, SB19 did not disappoint fans who waited all day by performing their debut song Tilahula, hit songs What?, SLMT, and Mapa. They also closed the show with their new song for Acer titled Make Your Green Mark, co-written by the group’s very own Pablo. Watch the Make Your Green Mark music video here.

Other Acer and Predator ambassadors such as Alodia, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, Amara, Burg, TNC Predator, ArkAngel Predator, Team Secret, Kuya Nic, Chibiby, and Team Payaman were also present to celebrate Acer Day 2022.

ACER AMBASADRESS. Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao also celebrates with the crowd during the event.

“We are happy that this year’s celebration was a huge success but our mission to protect the planet is not over yet. You can still join the 21-day #MakeYourGreenMark Challenge and do your part to help save the environment just as Acer has done with its green initiatives,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Find out how you can make your green mark just like your favorites by going here. To relive moments from Acer Day 2022 and to learn more about the 21-day #MakeYourGreenMark Challenge, follow Acer on its social media platforms: @AcerPH on Facebook, @acerph on Instagram, and @acerphils on Twitter or go to www.acer.com. – Rappler.com