CheckThisOut: Back-to-office must-haves under P1000

You don’t have to splurge to stay motivated when you get back to the office

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

We heard your collective sighs. Some of us must go back to our offices, or at most, in a hybrid set-up. This means we’re back to the daily grind of commuting and thinking of what to wear and what to eat at work.

Making the transition from remote to onsite work setup is not easy, but with nifty work supplies and items, we can make everything a little less stressful. To help you survive (and thrive) as you return to the office soon, here’s a list of items that you might want to check out and bring with you to work – all priced under P1000!

It’s always a good idea to carry alcohol or hand sanitizer in our bags. If you’re a fan of BT21 – the cute animated characters created by K-pop boy band BTS – then you might want to check out these “alcosprays” (alcohol spray bottles).

This alcospray comes with a keychain holder, so you can easily attach it to your bag and use it in case you need to sanitize quickly in the middle of commuting or disinfect your hands after going to the restroom. Its formula contains moisturizing elements of aloe vera to make sure your hands feel soft and clean with every use.

Another item on our list is a stainless steel tumbler. Who doesn’t love bringing their own bottles to work? It helps us save money, reduces plastic waste, and keeps us hydrated throughout the day.

This insulated bottle from Kool, a Filipino brand that promotes an environmentally-conscious lifestyle, can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. It’s lightweight and leakproof, too. So you don’t have to worry about ice cubes coming out of the bottle when you’re taking a sip inside a moving bus. These stylish bottles come in several colors and sizes and are available for only P999 each.

Looking for a stylish food container to match your tumbler? Look no further, this Japanese bento lunch box is a perfect choice for those who want a functional and minimalist container for their baon. It has two layers, just enough space for your colorful and assorted bento lunches – from lettuce to vegetable fried rice and chicken meatballs.

By packing your own lunch, you don’t have to stand in long lines to buy food outside the office. Plus, you know that your food is clean, healthy, and delicious because you prepared it yourself. This lunch box also comes with a free pair of aesthetic chopsticks and a spoon. The best part? You save up money for lunch. Talk about a great tipid move!

Sitting behind a computer screen all day long can be bad for your eyes. The good thing is there are ways to relieve dry and tired eyes. Taking frequent breaks from the screen, for example. Or adjusting the display settings of your screen. And if you have a budget to spare, you can check out these Baobab anti-radiation eyeglasses. These specs will give you extra protection from the glare of digital screens and make your back-to-office OOTD stand out.

Now that you’re commuting to work again, you have no choice but to bring your gadgets with you outside the house. You may need something to hold them together and keep them in tiptop shape. Check out this charger case and cord organizer from Filed.

This case has three interior slots for your earphones, cords, adaptors, and even small-sized power banks. It has a sturdy garter at the back that lets you strap the phone while it’s charging. With its affordable price, I swear this cable bank organizer is a worthy investment.

Give yourself a break from work from time to time and spoil yourself with fun and quirky finds like stickers. Even better, spruce your work laptop, phone case, or tumbler with a lot of stickers. The more, the merrier!

Whim MNL and sskait whip up puns and drawings that will surely make you laugh. There’s one about payday, stress from work, and coffee addiction – moods and situations every working professional can relate to.

Returning to our workplaces doesn’t have to be a dreadful experience. And no, you don’t have to splurge to keep you inspired and motivated at work. With these affordable yet extremely functional items, you will surely look forward to going back to the office again. –Rappler.com