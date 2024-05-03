Visa and Maya celebrate Filipino excellence with Olympic Games Paris 2024-themed card

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Maya, the leading Digital Banking App in the Philippines, and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, have come together to celebrate Filipino pride and support the journey of Philippine athletes to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Introducing the one-of-a-kind limited-edition Paris 2024-themed Visa Card, designed to empower users with the spirit of the Philippines on the global stage.

Celebrating Filipino athletes on the global stage

Following the enthusiastic reception of the sold-out Maya FIFA Women’s World CupTM Visa Card, Maya, as the sole digital banking app in the Philippines devoted to empowering Filipino athletes, collaborates with Visa for the Paris 2024 -themed Card, marking a significant stride in bolstering our nation’s sporting icons.

Designed in partnership with Leinil Francis Yu, a renowned Filipino comic book artist known for his iconic work with Marvel Titles such as X-Men, Avengers, and Spider-Man, the Paris 2024-themed Card embodies the resilience and determination of Filipino athletes, notably EJ Obiena, the esteemed pole vaulter set for Paris 2024. Yu’s design captures the essence of the Olympic spirit, igniting a sense of pride and aspiration in every cardholder.

Carry a piece of the Philippines wherever you go

The Paris 2024-themed Visa Card offers you the opportunity to showcase Filipino pride with each transaction, no matter where you are in the world. Accepted by over 130 million merchants and available for use in over 1 million ATMs globally, this card integrates effortlessly into any travel plan, empowering you to celebrate Filipino spirit across continents.

As an added personal touch, Maya offers customization of the card with your @username at no extra cost, allowing you to express your unique identity while carrying a piece of the Olympic dream.

Exclusive Rewards and Olympic Dreams

Owning this card comes with more than just aesthetic appeal. Each transaction not only boosts your interest up to 14% p.a. but also gives you a chance to win an all-expense trip to Paris to watch The Olympic Games live. This unique opportunity is available for only P250 via the Maya app, making it accessible to all who wish to support our athletes and showcase their pride.

Pepe Torres, Maya’s chief marketing officer, stated, “Our collaboration with Visa for the Paris 2024 Olympics-themed Card is a testament to our commitment to global convenience and local pride. EJ Obiena, our Olympic hero, is perfectly represented through Leinil Yu’s spectacular art, making this card a must-have for every proud Filipino.”

Jeff Navarro, Visa country manager for the Philippines, added, “Visa is deeply honored to support Filipino athletes, and we are thrilled to unveil this limited-edition card in collaboration with Maya, whose card has rapidly become the Philippines’ fastest-growing prepaid card. With the Paris 2024-themed Card, we celebrate the achievements of our athletes, and we hope Filipinos will embrace this opportunity to showcase their pride and passion for sports while enjoying its convenience and benefits.”

Get ready to pay with pride

Embrace the Olympic spirit and support Filipino athletes with every swipe, tap, or withdrawal. This limited-edition card is more than just a payment tool—it’s a symbol of national pride and a direct support line to our athletes on their journey to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

For more details and to get your card today, visit maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow Maya on social media at @mayaiseverything for all the latest updates and promotions. – Rappler.com

