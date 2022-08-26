CheckThisOut: Creamy TikTok recipes you can create on weekends

These creamy dishes and desserts will make your taste buds sing and dance

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by NESTLÉ Milk Cream and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

When you fall down the TikTok rabbit hole, you’ll discover all kinds of food content – they’re unique, relatable, and most of the time, helpful especially for newbie cooks. Perhaps the best thing about watching these videos is learning a new recipe you can recreate on your own.

Not only that, you also get to discover ingredients that make dishes more indulgent like NESTLÉ Milk Cream. Made from fresh milk, NESTLÉ Milk Cream can help you whip up rich and flavorful meals and desserts in the kitchen.

This is why a lot of TikTok influencers recently have been creating creamy and indulgent recipes with NESTLÉ Milk Cream. It’s an all-around ingredient, making every meal extra special – whether you’re making panna cotta or pepper cream sauce.

To save you time from scrolling on TikTok, we already compiled a list of recipes from your favorite food content creators. Check out below how they make creamy dishes and desserts using NESTLÉ Milk Cream!

Panna cotta is an Italian dessert made with thick cream and gelatin. This fancy treat can take you to the verdant hills and mountain peaks of Italy and make you say delizioso!

To create one, just mix NESTLÉ Milk Cream, NESTLÉ Fresh Milk, water, condensed milk, and gulaman powder in a pot. Let the mixture simmer. Then, transfer it to a nice bowl or a shot glass and set aside to let it cool completely. Chill overnight and top it with fresh diced mangoes before serving.

The secret to making a delicious truffle pasta is the creamy sauce. The creamier, the better.

In this video, Foodie Tarsiidae taught us how to cook the creamy sauce. First, sauté the garlic in butter. Add water, truffle oil, and NESTLÉ Milk Cream into the pan. Next, season it with pepper and parmesan cheese to achieve a rich flavor. It’s simple and easy!

Once the pasta is cooked al dente, add it into the sauce and cook for one minute. Serve immediately and top with parsley.

Nothing beats the combination of pork steak and a creamy, decadent sauce paired with a plate of piping hot rice. It’s the ultimate combo meal!

If you want to recreate JM Granado’s pork steak recipe, start by seasoning the pork with MAGGI Magic Sarap, pepper, garlic, lemon zest, and paprika. Next, coat the pork with oil and then let it marinate for 10 minutes.

Next, preheat the pan and sear the pork steaks for five minutes per side. Then, set it aside to rest for a few minutes. In the same pan, pour half a cup of water and NESTLE Milk Cream. Season it with MAGGI Magic Sarap and lemon juice.

Once the sauce starts to simmer, pour it on the sliced pork. And there you have it – pork steak with pepper cream sauce.

The lumpia queen Abi Marquez takes on another challenge in the kitchen. This time, she put a twist on our favorite mac and cheese by using four kinds of cheese – cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, and cream cheese – and elevated it with cream!

To do this recipe, all you need to do is prepare the following ingredients: elbow macaroni, butter, cheese, annatto seeds, garlic, onion, and of course, NESTLÉ Milk Cream.

This baked mac and cheese is a comfort food to enjoy with friends and family. You can prepare this dish ahead of time and store it in the fridge for weeks. Don’t worry, as long as you put it inside an airtight container, it will still be as creamy and delicious!

A popular Russian dish, the beef stroganoff is usually made of small pieces of beef and sour cream sauce. There are many variants of this dish around the world. For his version, Big Boy PH used NESTLÉ Milk Cream to make it extra creamy.

To cook the beef stroganoff sauce, season the beef tenderloin strips with MAGGI Magic Sarap, pepper, and paprika. Then, coat the beef with olive oil. After sautéing the beef and adding onion and mushrooms into the pan, pour one cup of water and NESTLÉ Milk Cream. Just let it simmer and it’s done!

Once the pasta is cooked, mix it with the beef stroganoff sauce. Finally, sprinkle the dish with chopped parsley and serve it with lemon wedges! You can also serve beef stroganoff with mashed potato, toasted bread, or an eggplant salad to wow your guests.

We often hear parfait in cooking reality shows, but now you can make this yummy treat in the comforts of your own home. Simply put, it’s a cold dessert made with layers of ingredients like fruit, ice cream, and cream.

You can recreate Franzi V’s parfait recipe in three easy steps. First, mix NESTLÉ Milk Cream and condensed milk. Second, layer the blueberry, NESTLÉ Milk Cream mixture, and NESTLÉ Granola in a tall glass. Third, put it in the fridge for two hours. Serve it with fresh strawberries!

With NESTLÉ Milk Cream, you’ll never run out of recipes to invent or recreate in the kitchen. It’s made from fresh milk so you can make dishes and desserts creamier and more indulgent than ever. – Rappler.com

For more creamy and indulgent recipes, visit createwithnestle.ph.