Check out these DOST-certified, plastic-free bags made from corn and cassava

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through its Industrial Technology Development Institute has issued Oikos Sustainable Solutions, Inc., a manufacturer of plant-based bags, Environment Technology Verification (ETV) statements for its cassava and corn based bags. The ETV utilizes a scientific and impartial approach to validate a technology’s claim. In the case of Oikos, the following claims for its products have been verified — no conventional plastic content, biodegradable, compostable, and comply with applicable standards on heavy metals in packaging. The DOST’s ETV panel uses an impartial, consensus based approach to evaluating innovative environmental technology.

Oikos is a homegrown startup company that currently produces plastic-free alternatives to grocery and retail bags, e-commerce mailer pouches, laundry, and trash bags. They also offer rolls of film and can fabricate unique packaging for most product types and sizes.

To date their clients include eco-forward leading businesses like Melco (City of Dreams), Peninsula, Alphaland, Majorel, Grab, Ubiquity, and Shangri-la.

“We are excited to partner with companies based in the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia to help mitigate pollution from single use plastics. Our plastic-free products are a viable eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic and paper bags.” says Faith Nacarato, Chief Client Officer and Co-founder of Oikos. The company is based in Baliwag, Bulacan and is the first manufacturer of biobags in the Philippines. – Rappler.com