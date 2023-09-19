Merry sales season! Three GCash-approved strategies to win customers these holidays

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Marketers, ‘tis the season to be jolly – because your customers are gearing up to spend big bucks for the holidays. But how can you make sure that their eyes are on your brand in the middle of all the marketing clutter? The latest GCash Insider event gave us proprietary know-how about winning marketing strategies and insights for the upcoming Mega Holiday season.

If you missed out on the event last September 7, we’ll give you the top three tips we picked up from key GCash leaders.

Tip #1: Bridge your offline and online tactics

According to an internal GCash study, 51% of consumers still prefer to shop both online and offline. That’s why making a hybrid strategy is essential. One way to do this is by bringing e-commerce phenomena like double-digit sales into your offline channels.

To address both on and offline customers, GCash developed new Partner Solutions offers like Voucher Ads and Geo-Target Ads. The former offers your brand’s claimable vouchers online through in-app ads in prime spots, while the latter targets on-ground GCash users as close as 100 meters away from your store to send push notifications on exclusive offers.

Tip #2: Know what your consumers love

In another internal GCash study, the company found that 83% of consumers find it important that the brands they purchase from do not harm the environment. It’s clear that consumers are more likely to become loyal to brands who support their passion points, like advocacies or hobbies.

To better understand consumers, GCash has created over 50 affinity profiles – from foodies to gamers to K-fans – based on their users’ app behavior. GCash can also help brands harness this power with their Affinity Targeting package, where they can customize in-app ads that speak to the consumer’s interests.

Tip #3: Understand their spending habits during the holidays

Customers are willing to spend money they don’t have. Another insight GCash has uncovered is that during the holidays, loan requests increase by an average of 55% in Q4. Their study also shows that people more often get loans for big buys like gadgets, business capital, or food and groceries.

It’s important to study your customer’s journey during the holiday season to know exactly what they need to hear at exactly the right time to decide on that big buy with you. That’s why GCash has also launched their Hyper AI Ads (beta), which helps you target customers better through hyper personalization of your campaigns by optimizing the best combination of channels, messaging, language and offers using AI technology.

This holiday season, GCash is going all out with their Partner Solutions offerings, giving jam-packed packages that are driven by their data. They have four packages that are perfect for the upcoming 11.11 and 12.12 periods – Mega Shopper Booster, Shopper Pulse Push, Cross Shopper Trigger, and Merry GCash.

Mega Shopper Booster studies the shopping habits of targeted consumers to effectively market to them during the double-digits sales. Shopper Pulse Push makes use of push notifications to alert customers during sale dates. Cross Shopper Trigger employs never-before-done A/B testing and Geo-Targeting Ads to assess shoppers’ GCash redemptions both on and offline.

It’s definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas for GCash and its partners. Want to gift your brand with the knowledge and power of GCash? Learn more about their Partner Solutions here. – Rappler.com