GCash for Business is now offering a full suite of solutions

From payment, disbursements, advertising, and more – GCash for Business has new business across all industries

By now you’ve heard of the phrase “I-GCash mo na ‘yan.” The brand has been so ingrained in our daily lives that it’s become part of our vernacular.

GCash has made it easy for users to save and send money, shop, and even invest. This time around, they have taken a closer look at what business key decision-makers need.

The result is a wide range of services that not only help make running a business easier but also make the customer experience smoother. A win-win for both parties!

“Customers have their own point of view of what they expect from brands they interact with, and they’re not shy about letting everyone know. This forces businesses to face two realities: they can learn directly from their customers what they need, but they can also be immediately called out for unfavorable service,” said Kate Cruz, head of B2B marketing for GCash. “As a finance super app with millions of users, GCash is uniquely positioned to know exactly what Filipinos want to help businesses create enjoyable and relevant experiences for their customers at every touchpoint.”

GCash for Business is rolling out multiple features, including more payment options, installment options, efficient ad targeting, customizable promo solutions, and frictionless funds disbursements.

More payment options

GCash has one of the largest e-wallet services in the country, and many of them use the app to pay for shopping online and offline. By now, customers probably know the drill. When they’re in a store, they can use Scan-to-Pay. Simply put, they either scan a QR code through the app or generate a QR code that a merchant will scan. Online payments are available via WebPay. This allows your customers to pay anytime, anywhere.

A new feature GCash is rolling out now is “Scan to Order” to help customers avoid long queues. How this works is users can open the GCash app to scan a QR code within the store so they can place and pay within the GCash app itself. This way, users can skip the line and go straight to picking up their order once it’s available.

Flexible installment options

Breaking down payments for big-ticket items into smaller amounts helps customers gain the freedom to manage their transactions, so GCash allows businesses to offer customers that opportunity as well.

If you’re a business owner, you can grow your business further by providing a range of installment options for customers. Through GCash, you can allow eligible users to pay in flexible installments through GGives. Business owners can also take advantage of GCash’s lending solution called GCredit so customers can shop through a credit line.

Advertise directly to GCash users

Need to let your target market of cool new products and services, or maybe even a special promo? You can now advertise in the GCash app, too. Through GCash for Business Ad Solutions and Promo Solution, you can create tailor-fit and timely messaging based on customer behavior. GCash also allows affinity targeting, geo-target ads, and hyper-AI ads.

Easy fund disbursements

GCash is also making it easier for enterprises to take care of their employees. With GCash for Business Funds Disbursement Solutions, you get a wide range of services that help in business operations. Got a new employee? You can onboard them within 24 hours. You can also manage salaries, bonuses, allowances, and other payment types.

You can also use this service to complete business transactions online or offline. You also get a guaranteed 100% refund for unauthorized transactions with GCash Customer Protect.

Signing up with GCash for Business

More tools and features will be rolled out soon, so if you want to sign up for these now and get started, you can visit https://www.new.gcash.com/business – Rappler.com

