GCash celebrates Pride year-round with inclusive employee benefits, GInsure products

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by GCash and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Although Pride is celebrated in June, its spirit must be carried on every month of the year to ensure an inclusive world for the queer community. To support this, GCash is doing its part by creating policies and products that empower LGBTQIA+ folks.

Last June 22, GCash’s GTalks: Werk with Pride session marked the occasion with an insightful panel talk with queer entrepreneurs, stunning drag performances by Drag Race Philippines divas, features on the finance superapp’s inclusive offerings, and the debut of their latest GStories video featuring the inspiring story of Drag Race Philippines crowd favorite, Turing.

Starting from within

GCash first begins its atmosphere of inclusivity within its own workforce. The company has enacted a policy that offers life partner benefits to queer employees’ significant others without need for a marriage certificate – only minimal documents in order for them to enroll their partner as their dependent, regardless of gender and marital status. This initiative is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 5 which promotes gender equality.

The company also equips its people with foundations on how to build an inclusive work environment through diversity training. By the end of 2023, GCash commits that 100% of its workforce will be Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) certified. Safe spaces in the company are also available through Pride @ GCash – a passion club for queer employees.

Finally, GCash has also entered a partnership with the Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP) to ensure that respect and acceptance thrive in the workplace. “We celebrate all because finance is for all,” said Robert Gonzales, GCash’s chief people officer.

Truly ‘Finance for All’

GCash also wants to support its diverse set of customers with inclusive products. Through GInsure, life partners can be listed as policy beneficiaries. The product’s vision is to democratize protection, and it makes insurance accessible with a range of affordable plans that start at just P50.

“Inclusivity is the heart of everything that we do. We want to make sure that financial services [are] easy, accessible, and affordable to the millions of Filipinos we are serving,” said Winsley Bangit, CEO of GCash New Business.

Love, hope, and a lot of drag

The audience then heard from queer business owners – Gabby Cantero of Herringbone Creatives Inc., Hildebrand Demetrio of Butterboy, and Nariese Giangan of Food for the Gays – who found success for their safe spaces.“We owe a big part of our success to GCash…even now, sanay na talaga yung mga tao sa cashless transactions. Sa lahat ng bazaars, sa lahat ng transactions namin sa cafe, ultimo sa pagti-tip sa drag queens, naka GCash kami,” shared Demetrio.

The event wrapped up with fabulous performances led by the newest GStories star, Turing and her powerful performance of Sia’s “Alive.” She was then followed suit by comedic lip sync assassin Lady Morgana, and then the explosive Marina Summers.The afternoon was filled with love and colorful pride, and people can still relive the feeling any time of the year by watching Turing’s GStories video. To learn more about how GCash makes finance for all possible year-round, read more about their projects on their official website. – Rappler.com