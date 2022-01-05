CheckThisOut: New year, new ‘budol’ for your 2022 resolutions

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

The time has come to hear more of your (and my) defiant resolutions – “I will shed off some pounds,” “I will save P100,000 this year,” “I will become a morning person,” and so on. But we’ll believe each other when we actually start doing them. 👀

There’s a gentler way to go about these, which scales our targets according to our capabilities. British cycling coach Sir Dave Brailsford coined the concept of “marginal gains,” or making “small incremental improvements” in any habit that builds up to “significant” progress. This gives us ample time to adapt to the action needed in order to become or achieve what we want.

We can apply this principle to everyday life too. For example, if I want to dump a big amount into my savings this year, taking half of my salary every payday could be more detrimental than helpful to my budget – whereas setting aside a smaller amount and cutting back on luho (wants) leave enough for other essentials. In short, don’t resort to anything drastic.

So how will we start? Consider using these helpful budol, which serve as talismans of sorts to compel us into accomplishing our 2022 resolutions:

If you want to start waking up early: Retro alarm clock

You might have been inspired by the discovery that some successful people are early risers. Try starting your days early too even if the post-holiday weather seems to oppose it. With the help of this vintage-looking clock – complete with a loud alarm – you’re on your way to forming your own winning routine. Buy from P149-P185 in different colors

If you have weight loss goals: Dark blue yoga mat

I’ve had a lot of noche buena and media noche fill and regretting it. But no need to beat ourselves up into working out intensely! (That’s dangerous, by the way.) Establish a sustainable exercise routine – like daily yoga, perhaps? With this affordable mat and some YouTube tutorials, we’re all set. Buy it for P299

If you have a savings target for the year: Savings jars

“Saan na napunta ang sweldo ko” (Where has my salary gone to) is a question we constantly ask ourselves. Concretizing our savings habits might help appease this worry, with the use of tools such as these cute and minimalistic ipon (savings) jars, which can even help you divide money by need – emergency expenses, lifetime savings, or funds for future travels. Buy a jar for P110

If you’re up for a 25-book reading challenge: Kindle Paperwhite 10th generation

Want to jumpstart or reinvigorate your reading habit? Same. Stop hoarding e-books and get a convenient e-reader such as Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite! Light, glare-free, and with virtually no distractions (unless jailbroken), it will be convenient to breeze through your to-read list – finishing that reading challenge earlier than expected. Buy it for P5,699

If you want to prepare healthier meals: 3D non-stick air fryer

Lahat ba may air fryer na? (Does everyone have air fryers already?) If you still don’t, now’s your chance. One of the biggest draws of having one using less to no oil, which is perfect if you want crispy food without the guilt. Akin to an oven, there’s so much you can cook in an air fryer – sausages, meat, fish, you name it – which your diet will thank you for. Buy it for P3,999

If you want to keep yourself hydrated: Motivational water bottle

As the legendary Mimiyuuh once said, “Drink your water, b*tch.” This year, give yourself the gift of hydration with the help of these sleek water bottles, designed to motivate you to drink water throughout the day (if you haven’t yet) with its schedule markings. It’s so easy to get lost in the rhythm of our crazy lives, but we shouldn’t be too distracted for a biological need such as this. Buy from P551-P581 in different colors

If you want to remain COVID-19-free: Ascorbic acid + zinc capsules

The pandemic survives another year, and being safe and sound remains challenging. Fortunately, there are lots of health essentials out there that help boost our immunity, like ascorbic acid and zinc capsules! Still, get vaccinated, observe social distancing, and avoid going out unnecessarily – even if these already feel tiring. Buy a box of 100 capsules for P522

Good luck on pinning down your 2022 hopes and dreams! 🙌 However, always remember to be kind to yourself when doing so. Prioritize surviving the year safe, sane, and unscathed. – Rappler.com