ICYMI: Want a trip to Barcelona? 7-Eleven’s got a new holiday promo for you

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

You can also win an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a PS5, a drone, or even a big bike!

Ho-ho-hoy! Have you heard? 7-Eleven wants to celebrate the holidays by giving you exciting gifts like flagship gadgets, an adventure-geared motorcycle, or a trip to Barcelona, Spain for four! All you have to do is grab your favorite 7-Eleven drink and Wish Upon a Cup.

This holiday season, 7-Eleven patrons can join Wish Upon a Cup 2023 running until January 16, 2024! The promo lets you choose what pamasko you can receive by getting the corresponding cup size of any City Café, Prima, or GULP drink. Check out the prizes per drink size below:

Small cup (Three winners for each item)

Airpods Max

Apple Watch Series 8

Macbook Air M2

iPad 9th Gen

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Nintendo Switch OLED

PlayStation®5

DJI Air 3 drone

Medium cup (One winner for each item)

Yamaha NMAX motorbike

Xiaomi Electric Scooter

Kawasaki Bajaj Dominar 400 motorbike

Large cup (One winner)

A Barcelona trip for four

To get a raffle entry, just buy your City Café, Prima, or GULP drink in the holiday cup size of your choice. Then, you can scan the QR code on the cup, leading to a microsite where you can finish the registration of your one raffle entry.

Shoutout to the CLiQQ app users: You can get two raffle entries per cup just by having your CLiQQ barcode scanned upon payment! Not a CLiQQ user yet? You can download the app and register for free to keep getting 7-Eleven perks all year long.

Now that’s an easy and refreshing way to get your pamasko – no Christmas caroling required. So, are you ready to celebrate the season of giving with 7-Eleven? Grab your friends and family and Wish Upon a Cup with your fave 7-Eleven beverages today.

Visit http://711wishuponacup.com/ or http://www.7-eleven.com.ph/ for more details. Like us on 7-Eleven Philippines Facebook, follow @711ph on Instagram, and @711philippines on X/Twitter for more information. – Rappler.com