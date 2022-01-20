LIST: Reasons why home improvement is a good investment for 2022

Revamping your home with the right appliances provides essential benefits that can turn your home into a haven

When it comes to making long-term investments, the pandemic has made many of us aware of how much we should focus on refurbishing and upgrading our homes. For the past two years, quick decisions were needed to answer the immediate needs of the home, not being able to consider what’s advantageous in the long term.

Now that a new year begins, we should prioritize sustainable improvements to create a better living environment in the long run. Along with more convenience, efficiency, and not to mention a more modern style, upgrading your house with the latest innovations can provide several benefits that improve the quality of life overall.

Here are the positive effects that you can expect the moment you upgrade your living space with the right home appliances from Electrolux.

See an increase in savings

Coinciding with the demand for more efficient appliances is the demand for less energy consumption. Cutting down on energy costs can also free up more funds that you can save for a rainy day.

ENERGY EFFICIENT. Instead of struggling, choose appliances that consume less energy while still giving optimal performance, like the 12.7 cu. ft. UltimateTaste 300 Bottom Freezer Refrigerator (EBB3762K-H)

Instead of struggling with high energy-consuming appliances, there are products like the UltimateTaste 300 Top Freezer Refrigerator (ETB3740K-A) and the UltimateTaste 300 Bottom Freezer Refrigerator (EBB3762K-H) which come with inverter technology to consume less energy while still giving optimal performance.

AFFORDABLE LUXURY. Get appliances like the 12.7 cu. ft. UltimateTaste 300 Top Freezer Refrigerator (ETB3740K-A) that fit both your lifestyle and budget.

And on top of being easy on the bills, they make sure that your food budget goes a long way too. Features like the TasteSeal and TasteLockAuto can keep fish, meats, and vegetables fresh for 7 days without freezing, providing a convenient way to prepare your meals.

Quality is beneficial in the long run

Good quality appliances can last longer, maybe even a lifetime, with proper maintenance. Better performing machines can also do the heavy lifting for you, allowing you to have more time in your schedule to pursue more fulfilling tasks. As the saying goes, “Work smarter, not harder”.

LONG LASTING. Quality appliances provide sustainable comfort in the long run, the 11kg UltimateCare 900 Front Load Washing Machine (EWF1141R9SB) being one of them

An example of this is the Electrolux 11kg UltimateCare 900 Front Load Washing Machine (EWF1141R9SB). With just a few buttons, intelligent cycles take care of your laundry. You’ll never have to scrub and rinse each article of clothing manually or worry about their colors fading.

WORTH THE PRICE. Good long-term investments in appliances like the 11kg/7kg UltimateCare 700 Washer Dryer (EWW1142R7MB) yield rewards regularly

If you have a small house or apartment, you’ll need multifunctional machines that save on space. Appliances like the 11kg/7kg UltimateCare 700 Washer Dryer (EWW1142R7MB) are essentially a life hack for all your laundry needs. It can wash, dry, and make your clothes wearable on the same day.

A better living space, better mental health

Making improvements to your home can do more than just provide extra convenience. Many studies have shown that a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing home can promote productivity at work and good emotional health. Better performing appliances can free up time for new hobbies or avenues of expression that are beneficial to a person’s mental well-being as well.

The kitchen is one such place where style and functionality are important. Smart storage solutions, innovative appliances, and other upgrades can have a major impact on creating a better living space for you and your loved ones. For instance, when your cooking area looks and functions well, you’re also inspired to engage in all sorts of enjoyable culinary experiments.

SMART AND STYLISH. The UltimateTaste 700 cooking range with induction hob and 54L electric oven are examples of how the kitchen can be a place where style and functionality are meet.

Appliances like the UltimateTaste 700 Cooking Range with Induction Hob and 54L Electric Oven (LKl640200X) get you one step closer to the multifunctional kitchen of your dreams. This, along with a 60cm Glass Chimney Hood (EFC6550X) can keep your house smoke-free, lets you fry, boil, and bake to your heart’s content.

Improves your overall standard of living

A comfortable and clean house provides harmony between its residents and improves family dynamics. Being able to host and celebrate special occasions creates a lot of positive and lasting memories you can look back on.

AUTOMATED. Save precious time with smart and efficient tools like the Pure i9.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (PI92-6SGM) Take quick and easy measures to keep your house comfortable and clean by getting appliances that can declutter for you. The Pure i9.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (PI92-6SGM) has a unique 3D vision and the ability to get into tight corners, cleaning every nook and cranny of your home all by itself.

EASY TO STORE. Invest powerful performance from tools like the Well Q6-P Bagless Handstick without occupying too much space.

And for a more thorough cleaning that’s just as quick, the Well Q6-P Bagless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner (WQ61-1 EDBF) has PowerPro Rollers that let you clean and polish even hard-to-reach areas with ease. Both are also designed to take up less space for easier storage.

For better living this 2022, invest in appliances you can trust

Turning your home into the haven you’ve always wanted can be one of the most rewarding investments you can undertake as a homeowner this 2022. Instead of compromising on either style, sustainability, or efficiency when shopping, choose products that can offer all these and more.

