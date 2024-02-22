Livies, get the chance to win a free GUTS vinyl with the new Olivia Rodrigo-approved LinkBuds S

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It takes guts to make it into the music industry, and Olivia Rodrigo knows all about sharing her inner self with her fans.

This time, the Gen Z star is introducing a brand new collaboration that’s set to elevate her music and get her closer to fans: the Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo edition. Imagine Olivia’s tracks blending seamlessly with Sony’s cutting-edge audio technology – a treat for all types of audiophiles.

The Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo edition isn’t your average earbuds, they’re a ticket to a sonic adventure curated by the chart-topping artist herself.

This exclusive collaboration comes in Olivia’s signature purple color and is tuned by Olivia and her producer for optimal listening to her two albums: GUTS and SOUR. Imagine the synth of “good 4 u” echoing in your ears with unparalleled clarity, or the bass of “bad idea right?” transporting you to another realm through Olivia’s custom equalization (EQ) feature.

The LinkBuds S is also made with recycled materials and boasts an ultra-lightweight design that you can wear all day. Sony’s powerful V1processor also ensures that your Bluetooth connection is always stable for those all-day, no-skip listening sessions.

As a treat for the Filipino Livies, a new pair of the LinkBuds S could also score you your very own GUTS vinyl album. To avail of the promo, simply sign up for a MySony account and join their official raffle registration page to register your newly bought LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds.

The promo runs from January 10 until March 31, 2024, and five GUTS vinyl albums will be up for grabs. The lucky winners will be drawn via an electronic raffle and announced through the Sony Philippines Facebook page on April 8. They’ll also be emailed directly to claim their prize.

Don’t miss your chance to #ListenLikeOlivia and get your own GUTS vinyl – a deal that isn’t a bad idea at all. Get a pair of the Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo on the Sony website, Shopee, Lazada, and authorized Sony stores nationwide. – Rappler.com

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-183821 Series of 2024