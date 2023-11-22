Have the happiest Christmas ever at the SM Christmas Village!

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

You know that feeling when you’ve waited for an entire year and you can’t believe it once it finally happens? That’s the holiday season for most Filipinos… and it’s the SM Christmas Village for mallgoers!

Starting this November, we’re making you the happiest by bringing back the digital tradition you’ve been looking forward to all year long – and it’s gonna be the biggest AR experience you’ll play so far (hint: it comes with rewards!).

Scan the surprises

First things first, what is the SM Christmas Village? Created in 2021, the digital experience was once packaged as an online game-turned-metaverse. It won numerous awards as the country’s first mobile brand rewards app with thousands of unique registrations per year.

For 2023, the SM Christmas Village is an all-new magical experience you can try inside SM Supermalls thanks to AR technology! This means that it’s now easier to access it by just scanning a QR code and roaming around the Christmas Village zones (more on these later). Yay!

Win prizes

Get rewarded when you explore the SM Christmas Village because lots of prizes are up for grabs – P500k worth of gift certificates from SM Supermalls and our partner brands, to be exact. We can already imagine all the presents we can buy for our loved ones (and ourselves, because we deserve them, too)!

Be the happiest

Excited to join the fun at the SM Christmas Village? Here’s a step-by-step guide to get you started:

Choose the mall near you to begin your SM Christmas Village adventure. Look for signages in select Christmas Village zones inside SM Supermalls. Using your mobile device, scan the QR codes integrated into them and create your SM Christmas Village account by registering your name and mobile number. Explore zones to unveil exciting surprises in hidden gift boxes. Collect as many coins as you can by tapping the gift boxes. Each gift box contains e-coins which you can use to have access to exclusive vouchers. The coins you’ve accumulated can be viewed on your virtual Christmas wallet and the full list of participating brands can be found at the lower right side of your screen. Exchange your coins and redeem your vouchers by presenting a screenshot of the voucher with a reference code and a valid government-issued ID to a mall admin. You can receive your prizes from Monday to Saturday (except holidays), 10 am to 4 pm only. Share your SM Christmas Village experience on social media with the hashtag #SMChristmasVillage2023!

*Vouchers are non-transferable, non-refundable, and non-convertible to cash. Voucher per unique code is limited to one-time use only.

The SM Christmas Village is set to run from November 15 to December 31, 2023 (so make sure to explore the zones ASAP!) while coin redemption is until January 31, 2024. May all coins be collected and vouchers be redeemed, and may you have the #HappiestChristmasAtSM, everyone!

