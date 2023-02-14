Join the paw-ty at the SM Super Pets Club

Gain exclusive perks and rewards, access to Paw Parks, and be part of a bigger furever paw-mily at SM Supermalls!

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Heads up, fur moms and dads!

SM Supermalls just launched the biggest pet community in town, the SM Super Pets Club, at the SM Aura Premier’s Paw Park.

“Filipinos are known to be the best fur parents and we don’t treat them just like pets, but as part of our own families. As everyone is welcome here at SM, including our furry friends, we’ve made a program that gives them the best benefits when entering our malls. So register now and join our club!” shared Joaquin L. San Agustin, SVP for marketing of SM Supermalls.

By joining the community, you get special access to super perks, exclusive rewards, and amazing experiences for you and your fur babies.

Access the Paw Park conveniently

You can now create up to 5 Pet IDs per owner which will provide access to over 50 Paw Parks in SM Malls nationwide. The ID also provides the mall with information on each dog’s latest vaccine so that your fur baby is guaranteed a safe and clean environment at SM’s parks.

Get your hands on exclusive deals and treatos

From an SM Super Pet welcome gift and exclusive e-vouchers, to the grandest rewards and discounts from partner tenants, members can get their hands on these super perks. Plus, you can reserve the Paw Park exclusively at any SM Mall for 1 hour on your dog’s birthday celebration! How cool is that?

Have a go-to community for pets

Members of the SM Super Pets Club will be given access to a microsite filled with pet-related activities, events, and promos happening at SM. The microsite will have a community feature where you can chat with others about your pets. Talk about a supportive community, right?

To join the SM Super Pets Club, register your fur baby using the QR codes at the SM Paw Park or at the counters in various SM stores. Just input all your pet’s details including their vaccination status, and voila! You can download your Pet ID and claim your welcome gift.

The Pet IDs will only be valid only for one year from your pets’ anti-rabies vax date, so be sure to get them vaccinated annually.

Let’s get this paw-ty started by joining the SM Super Pets Club!

