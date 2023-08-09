SM transforms its malls into esports arenas, gaming stations this August

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From August 1 to 31, a celebration of esports and all things tech will take place at SM Supermalls

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Looking for the best deals on everything tech? Ready to play at the largest nationwide esports arena? Now is the best time to visit SM Supermalls and unleash the gamer within as it celebrates the latest tech innovations and gadget trends, with exclusive deals and promos this Cyber Month!

From August 1 to 31, a celebration of esports and all things tech that make our lives easier and more convenient will take place at SM Supermalls. Essential gadgets, thrilling activities, and new discoveries are waiting to welcome every individual with various needs.

Get ready as SM transforms its malls into a larger-than-life esports arena

Gamers and e-sports fans are in for a treat at the CyberMonth celebration, at over 60 malls nationwide, as community tournaments and an immersive gaming environment take center stage. Tag along with your friends and watch some intense and epic battles as players try to outplay each other at the community matches.

Gaming that never goes out of style

If you are a gamer who loves your classic video games, the Retroverse is for you. Select malls every Saturday will be setting up Retro Gaming Stations featuring classic consoles and games from the past. Relive the magic of iconic titles like Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Tetris, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

SM CITY MARIKINA

Venture into different worlds with AweSM Kids

Kids and kids at heart can have some fun at the Kids Zone – an interactive area featuring popular games like SM Kids Roblox and Minecraft every weekend for the whole month of August.

The GeekCon is on!

SM celebrates all things geek this Cyber Month including a Cosplay Competition. Every Sunday, bring your favorite anime, manga, games, TV, series, and comic book characters to life through elaborate costumes and performances that will wow the crowd. The GeekCon will also feature activities that geeks will love such as collectible toy displays, visual arts masterclasses, meet-and-greets with popular streamers, and Collectible Card Game Tournament.

Techtopia for all your tech needs

SM malls nationwide will have multiple activity areas bringing together a wide range of gadgets, interactive installations, and displays at Techtopia. Get your hands on the newest and trendiest gadgets, devices, and even smart home appliances at SM. Plus, at the Techtopia zone, you can check, test, and ensure the product’s quality before making that big purchase.

Discover the hottest tech deals

Gear up and get your baskets ready for SM Supermalls’ month-long nationwide tech and gadget sale. Whether you shop at your favorite SM mall or scroll through your go-to SM Online and SM Deals apps, there are a lot of great gadget deals all for you. Avail of these special promos, special offerings, and bundles on select items with up to 50% off in participating stores this August.

Mark your calendars! August is geek-out month with these fun-filled activities and deals in store for you this Cyber Month at an SM mall near you. Game on and shop #TechAssured gadgets and get exciting deals when you #CheckCyberzone.

SM CITY CAUAYAN

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com/cyberzone or follow @SMSupermalls and @smcyberzone on social media. – Rappler.com