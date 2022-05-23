Smart unveils ‘Don’t Miss Out’ tile on the GigaLife App for exclusive promos

The new tile is part of a suite of must-not-miss GigaLife Surprises exclusively available on the app

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is making it simpler for subscribers to spot and avail of the latest promos to boost their digital lifestyle as it unveils the “Don’t Miss Out” tile on the GigaLife App along with a suite of must-not-miss GigaLife Surprises exclusively available on the app.

Downloadable on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery, the Smart GigaLife App is designed as the one-stop super app for Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, Infinity, PLDT Home WiFi, and TNT subscribers, enabling them to simply manage their account, register to data-packed promos, monitor usage, pay bills, as well as earn GigaPoints that can be exchanged for data perks and lifestyle rewards – all with a few taps on their smartphone.

With the “Don’t Miss Out” tile, subscribers can expect sensational perks and customized value-packed offers that are refreshed on a weekly basis and made available all year round as Smart makes sure it will not run out of surprises for customers to look forward to.

Apart from the “Don’t Miss Out” tile, other GigaLife Surprises that are coming soon include Giga Missions, which gives subscribers a chance to earn points and rewards by completing tasks and challenges on the GigaLife App, and Giga PayDay, which comes with huge discounts for all subscribers every payday – on the 27th and 28th of each month.

All these are on top of the ongoing GigaDays, which offer discounts on GigaPoints redemption of exclusive perks such as data offers, gadgets, and lifestyle rewards, happening every 19th to 22nd of the month.

Make the most out of the GigaLife App by checking out the “Don’t Miss Out” tile today as Smart subscribers have so much more to look forward to when they use the GigaLife App to fulfill all their connectivity, productivity, and entertainment needs. Watch this video to know more about GigaLife Surprises:

The GigaLife App is powered by Smart, the Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network, according to Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Avail of the “Don’t Miss Out” tile offers by downloading the GigaLife App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery Store now! Visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/gigalife-app for more details. – Rappler.com