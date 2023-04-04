Superheroes unite this Easter at Sheraton Manila Hotel

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Sheraton Manila Hotel and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Looking for ways to spend the Easter holiday in the city? The World’s Gathering Place, Sheraton Manila Hotel, is offering an egg-citing treat perfect for the long holiday.

Perfectly situated in Pasay City, across Terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Sheraton Manila Hotel is the right venue for a well-deserved family escape. The special room package gives guests reasons to have new moments together with a relaxing overnight stay in a deluxe room complete with breakfast for two at S Kitchen. Kids will never be left out as free breakfast buffet are extended for ages 12 years old. The whole family can also explore more of what Sheraton Manila has to offer with an exclusive 30% food and beverage discount in Oori and S Kitchen. To make the experience more fun and exciting, a special art kit for the kids is included in the package. To have your own Sheraton Family Escape, visit www.sheratonmanila.com/sheraton-family-escape.

EASTER. Fun and egg-citing activities await for the kids.

Easter hunters are in for an escapade as the superheroes unite for a special Easter fun at S Kitchen. For only Php 3,888 nett, kids and the kids at heart can enjoy an afternoon with the mighty ones over a sumptuous lunch buffet, amusing games and activities like pastry painting, and the classic egg hunt, and more. There will also be special loot bags from generous partners: Vibelle Manufacturing, Nestle Chuckie, Werdenberg, Pik Nik, JC Lucas Digital Print Services, and Emperador Distillers. Kids ages 6 to 12 are 50% off, while 5 years old and below are free of charge. For ticket reservations, please call (02) 7902 1800 or log on to https://www.skitchenmanila.com/.

For guilt-free indulgences this Lenten season, the hotel’s authentic Korean restaurant, Oori, offers an exquisite seafood platter for P3,600 nett for 2 persons. This includes a scrumptious combination of king prawn, squid, scallops, and seabass, delicately grilled with seasonal greens and special sauces. A fresh sustainable seafood spread also awaits you in S Kitchen’s Lenten Seafood Buffet this Good Friday for P3,500 nett.

SEAFOOD. The kitchen’s Lenten Seafood Buffet.

To know more of Sheraton Manila Hotel’s offers, call (02) 7902 1800 or visit www.sheratonmanila.com and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @sheratonmanila. Join the Viber community to be updated with the latest offers at Make It Marriott. – Rappler.com