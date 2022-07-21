‘Habang tumataas, lalong lumalalim ang bulsa’: Unpacking all-in-one money app Maya

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Maya and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

“Sa tuwing tinatanong ng “ey kamusta” / Ito ang pitakang laging may pamusta

Parang maya na malaya ang lipad / Habang tumataas lalong lumalalim ang bulsa

[When I’m asked “how you been?” / I show them my wallet stacked to the brim / I’m free as a maya bird / the higher I fly, the deeper my pocket’s goin’]”

This is the hook of Shanti Dope’s latest single “Maya,” a powerful song filled with lyrics that embody the spirit of today’s youth. Complementing it is a music video showcasing the passions and motivations of the current generation.

Have you heard the song already? As part of this generation, I have to agree with what he wrote. In his verses, the Filipino Gen Z rapper describes our generation as talented individuals that think outside of the box and are always ready to utilize the latest innovations in technology to further their dreams.

The music video features several protagonists: a creative tattoo artist who grew up on the streets and an innovative online seller who’s hustling hard, among others. It provides a glimpse of the kind of hard work this generation is putting into their individual crafts and the reasons why they’re doing so. As Shanti Dope raps, “Dahilan kung bakit nagsusumikap pa nang husto, / ay hindi lang dahil sa yamang materyal sa mundo, / kayamanang matatawag ay kung meron ka nito, /pamilyang nagmamahal, kaibigang totoo.”

[The reason we hustle hard / is not for material things the world can offer. / But also for those we most treasure – / a loving family and real friends.]

I found myself truly enjoying both the song and the music video because it encapsulates the Gen Z grit. This is a generation who’s not afraid to go against the norms in order to pursue a better future.

MEET GEN Z. ‘Maya’ shows the image of this generation’s go-getters.

Maya is about the new generation

What many might not yet know is that this song is a collaboration between the rapper and the newly rebranded, Maya. With the goal of creating an anthem that this generation can identify with, this collab heralded the transformation of the app formerly known as PayMaya into a powerhouse all-in-one money app.

Like many brands being released nowadays, Maya has defined the younger generation as its target audience. But there’s one thing the app is doing differently: it’s taking what this generation needs and is working on making it possible within the app and its brand as a whole.

One way of doing this is working with real people instead of models, in the Maya music video – to ensure that the material looks authentic and relatable to its audience. Shanti and Maya worked with an actual gamer and his real-life girlfriend, an amputee diver, and members of the LGBT community in its world-class music video.

Like Shanti Dope’s ‘Maya,’ the Maya app likewise celebrates this new generation of money movers.

So how is it an app for the new generation?

All-in-one money app

Leveling up from the PayMaya e-wallet, Maya launches new features along with an innovative digital banking experience powered by its own Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)-licensed Maya Bank to allow you to spend, save, grow, invest, and master your money – all in just one app.

This new array of features includes Maya Savings with a 6% introductory rate that’s one of the highest offered in the market to date, Maya Credit which allows select users to avail of up to a P15,000 credit line, Maya Crypto which enables users to buy, sell, and hold crypto coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether for as low as P1, and Maya Wallet with free cash in from over 90,000 touchpoints nationwide.

The app also continues to develop new features that make it easier to send, receive, and grow your money.

As we’re now used to calling online sellers and friends by their usernames, Maya is making sure you can send money via @username for a more personalized experience. Another exciting feature – especially for dark mode enjoyers – is the choice to switch to light or dark mode, which will make it the first financial app in the country to offer this feature. Soon, you’ll be able to experience these game-changing features on your Maya app.

Integrating various features into one seamless in-app experience, Maya is determined to live up to its bold new proposition. With this app, you can now have everything you need for all things money. Plus you’re also assured that it offers the security of a digital bank, making it “everything and a bank.”

As Shanti Dope sang, ang mga Gen Z “habang tumataas lalong lumalalim ang bulsa” [The higher our generation go, the more their wallets flourish]. As your career and passions develop, it’s time to manage your income. Download the Maya app on Google Play or the App Store to help you manage your hard-earned money. – Rappler.com