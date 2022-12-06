[Kitchen 143] Preparing a holiday feast (Part 1)

LIVE

‘Tis the season for office parties and family gatherings, so let loose and indulge! We’ll deal with the dieting later.

With restrictions loosening up, more Filipinos will be able to finally celebrate the holidays with family. Family-style dining, after all, is a Filipino tradition. Pinoy families feel most connected around the dining table.

‘Tis the season for office parties and gatherings with friends. Time to loosen our belts and hide the weighing scale, so let loose and indulge! We’ll deal with the dieting later.

In this episode of Kitchen 143, Michelle Aventajado of Momma N’ Manila is joined by Michelle Chan of 8 Spoons and Ging Santos, a mom and longtime Kitchen 143 viewer, to talk about their family holiday traditions.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions. Five winners will take home the following:

From 8 Spoons: Signature Holiday Meal Set 2 – Baked Truffle Mushroom Macaroni and 8 Spoons Barbecued Pork Belly

From Seda Hotels: 3 winners of Sky Lunch buffet gift certificates for 2, 1 winner of P5,000 dining credits at Misto or at Straight Up, and 1 winner of an overnight stay in a two-bedroom deluxe with breakfast for 4 persons

From Tugon 6100: Cutting boards

From The Sugarfree Bakery: 3 winners of keto bibingka and 2 winners of sugar-free chocolate crinkles

From MetroMart: P2,500 shopping credits per winner

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, December 6, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! – Rappler.com