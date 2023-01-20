CheckThisOut: Undated planners that aren’t so intimidating and expensive

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

It’s time to face the music – if you can’t complete a dated planner, then maybe it’s not for you. There’s no shame in that! It’s hard to keep up with a planner, especially when you’ve started to miss a number of days or weeks.

If you do want to give it another try though, may we make a suggestion? How about trying out blank or undated planners so that there’s less pressure on filling out every page?

An undated planner gives you the freedom and flexibility of using it whenever possible and picking up where you left off without wasting too much paper.

Here are some planners that you can check out.

Papemelroti writing pad

Affordable and loose leaf, these are great for when you like taking life one day at a time. This can be part of your morning routine as you wake up to a sip of your favorite coffee or tea. Plus there are different options you can choose from depending on your need.

Thinking of doing some meal planning? There’s a pad for that. How about a to-do list? There’s one for that too.

Budget planner

Keeping track of your expenses doesn’t mean hoarding every single receipt you get and stashing them in a box. If you think it’s time to step up your financial planning, a budget planner can help. Sure, there are apps for that. But if you prefer writing things down on paper, then this simple and undated budget planner can be a good starting point.

Everyday Planner

Designed by vlogger Winnie Wong (formerly known as Penelope Pop), the Everyday Planner is made for minimalists. It’s an undated planner with extra features inside like a goal tracker, a budget tracker, and undated slots for schedules and to-do lists. It’s also bound in vegan leather and is available in different colors.

Limelight undated planner

This planner may be undated, but the pages are filled with cute Filipino-themed designs. So if you like seeing more color than just plain cream, this one might be a good fit for you. Not to mention this planner has free stickers and a bookmark! Yay!

The start of the year always feels like a good opportunity to get our life plans back on track. But always remember that life isn’t a straight line, so taking a pause isn’t so bad. Hope these undated planners help you out! – Rappler.com

Tag us on social media with your latest budol finds, reviews, and recommendations using the hashtag #CheckThisOut🛒