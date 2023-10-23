UnionBank cardholders, the heat is on for pre-sale access to ‘Miss Saigon’ tickets

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The new staging of one of the most iconic musicals of all time takes the stage in the Philippines, and Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) is once again giving its cardholders a chance to score tickets before everyone!

GMG Productions in association with GWB Entertainment, has announced that Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s globally acclaimed new production of Boublil & Schönberg’s Miss Saigon is coming to Manila for the first time this March 2024. Dedicated to bringing top-tier musical entertainment to Manila, GMG Productions has once again partnered with UnionBank to fan the flames of theatrical passion and give its customers exclusive access as the official presenting sponsor and pre-sale partner of Miss Saigon Philippines.

Get the best seats before they’re gone as UnionBank will be holding a ticket pre-sale event exclusively for UnionBank credit and debit cardholders. From October 23 to 27, 2023, UnionBank card holders can enjoy the exclusive booking period and a 10% discount on their ticket purchase by using the first six digits of their card as a promo code. There will also be another chance for UnionBank cardholders to get their hands on tickets, with the extended pre-sale from October 28 to November 3. 2023. Tickets open to the public on November 6, 2023.

Miss Saigon is a retelling of Giacomo Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, moving the story to 1970s Vietnam, where Kim, a young Vietnamese woman, falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris during the final days of the Vietnam War. The story follows Kim as she embarks on her three-year journey to reunite, all while carrying a secret.

Filipino artists such as Lea Salonga, Monique Wilson, Joanna Ampil, Jon Jon Briones, Rachelle Ann Go, Isay Alvarez-Seña, Leo Valdez, Aicelle Santos, and Red Concepcion have all been a part of the classic stage production over the years, along with countless other homegrown talents who have showcased the incredible depth of talent within the Filipino community.

Miss Saigon lands in the Philippines on March 23, 2024, at The Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City.

PRESS RELEASE