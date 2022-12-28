CheckThisOut: Viva Magenta beauty finds to enter the year with a pak

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

It’s the year for the vivacious Viva Magenta.

The Pantone Color Institute has announced the highly-anticipated 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta. Defined as “an unconventional shade afor an unconventional time,” Pantone shared that the dynamic color is “vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength.”

With the color’s striking balance between warm and cool, Viva Magenta embodies the strength we may need for 2023. For the beauty enthusiasts out there, don’t you want to manifest it in real life?

In case you need a pop of color for the holidays and beyond, we’ve rounded up local beauty finds to help you enter 2023 not with a whimper, but with a hmm pak!

As a dry lip girl myself, I never thought it would be addicting to put on lipstick until I got my hands on Clocheflame’s sheer nourishing Lip Muse. The new beauty brand that launched in 2021 promises the benefits of a lip oil, the feel of a lip balm, and the color of a lipstick in a single mighty bullet.

While First Love is my color of choice, Lip Muse in Poem gives off that fresh viva magenta vibe that pairs well with a striking eye look for the holidays.

Colourette has always been one step ahead when it comes to lippie and glam trends, and their Colourtint in Kaiya is no exception. This multi-use and hydrating oil-based tint comes in a matte finish and emulates the Viva Magenta bold lip.

Want more than Kaiya? Don’t worry, Colourtint has 37 other bold and nude shades to help you start your year in style.

It’s no wonder that GRWM’s rise to fame started off with these hydrating and buildable tints. The Milk Tints come in a variety of shades that can give a pop of color to your lips, cheeks, and eyelids in a single swipe.

The shade Milkshake in particular is a berry mauve that screams “vivacious.”

If you’re looking for a more subtle way to introduce Viva Magenta to your everyday glam, look no further than Happy Skin’s Coffee Tint in Chai Latte.

Because of its smudge-proof yet buildable finish, you can take a single swipe on your lips for a soft mauve effect, then you can get to its deeper berry hue with more layers.

Sometimes, you need a bold eye look too. This budget-friendly full-face palette from Careline offers a variety of colors to play with, without breaking the bank. Make sure to use the shimmers to partner up your bold lip for that dramatic effect.

With “viva” meaning “live” in Spanish, we hope these beauty finds let you live your best life and seize the day in 2023 – or at least give you that extra confidence boost when you look in the mirror. – Rappler.com