CheckThisOut: Eyebrow gels that can survive sweat, wind, and heat

These have been tried and tested by yours truly, a motorcycle taxi and public commute girl

Just like Han Solo and Chewbacca, your brows and a good setting gel need to have a ride-or-die partnership to get through any hairy situation. There’s a lot they need to endure out here – from the punishing heat and sweat that comes with summer, the strong winds of an open-air commute, or even just the stubbornness of Asian hair.

For years, I have personally been on the hunt for a brow gel that I can risk it all with. As a backgrounder, I’m someone who soldiers (and sweats) through public Metro Manila commutes and also often takes extremely windy motorcycle taxi rides. My brow hairs are also soft and thin, so it’s hard to keep a high, laminated brow look without them going limp after a few hours. Bottom line: If a gel keeps my brows in place all day with no retouches, it’s a heavy-duty one.

After testing a lot of products, these are the ones that will always have a place in my makeup kit.

I first got a mini version of this as a gift, and it instantly won me over as my golden standard for brow gels. Not only does the formula hold your brows without getting goopy, but it also has a dual-sided wand that helps you style your brow hairs for a laminated, fluffy, or natural look. (Don’t ask me how long I held on to that wand after I finished the bottle.)

This bottle is my favorite brow setter, and I trust it to be an absolute warrior during my commutes. It’s a no-fuss product that just requires a few good swipes, and I can be out the door in a few minutes. A bottle can last me over a month because I don’t need a lot to get a natural feathered look. It’s definitely also capable of laminated brows – in fact, I often get asked about my brows when I wear the Brow Fixer this way.

The Browlift is a TikTok darling, beloved by beauty creators because of its exceptional hold and a whopping 13 ml of product at under P400. The bottle is dual ended, with a grooming wand on one end and a laminating wand on the other. This one takes a little bit of practice to master since the wands carry a lot of product and you need to work with its quick dry-down time, but it’s well worth it once you do.

Ever Bilena is known for its affordable yet effective products, and the Shape & Set Brow Serum Duo is no different. At just P275, you get a brow pencil and gel in one stick. This product is great when you find yourself in a pinch and need a rescue product to groom your brows. You can count on this set to keep your brows looking fluffy for hours on end.

May your brows be as steady as your day! – Rappler.com

