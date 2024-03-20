Here’s why we think the vivo V30 is a fashion accessory

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Remember that viral video of Anne Curtis waving a phone around at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Australia? Well, netizens were quick to notice that the phone she was holding was a vivo V29 5G – the Limited Edition Rose Pink version to be exact. And the phone’s pink exterior was a great match to Anne’s bejeweled Michael Leyva dress. Whether that was intentional or not, one thing is for sure – smartphones can now be accessories, too.

vivo has never played it safe when it comes to designing phones. And by “playing safe,” I mean sticking to basic form factors and colors, which then results in people buying phone cases to make their devices look a little more interesting. vivo wants beautiful phones, so they make beautiful phones.

Sure, it can be argued that other phones have a more classic look and feel, and that’s valid. But if you want something that stands out on its own, then vivo’s newest lineup of V series devices will excite you.

Stunning visuals

vivo’s V series is known for a couple of things: they’re always stylish, they have good cameras, and they are equipped with the Aura Light. And the vivo V30 is living up to expectations set by its predecessors. If I were to compare this with K-pop groups, I’d say the vivo V30 is the visuals – they’re the best-looking member and are just as talented to be part of the group.

The vivo V30 is available in two colors: Green Sea and Petals White. Both designs were inspired by the pristine beaches and tropical rainforests all over Southeast Asia. And what makes these designs awe-striking (literally my eyes widened when I unboxed them) is that the prints on the back aren’t simple prints. They look 3D!

Using rippling magnetic particles, vivo created patterns on the backs of the phones. This is tech that they also used for the vivo V29, but now it looks even more amazing. For the Green Sea variant, millions of magnetic particles were shaped to show smooth ripples that sparkle as you move the phone around. For the Petals White unit, the same is done to shape millions of lines that form unfurling petals that glimmer.

The little details on the phone’s body matter too. The sides of the phone are metallic, while the camera system sits under a 2.5D glass lens that was shaped using diamond cutting techniques.

The vivo V30 is quite a sight, and it feels great on the hands too!

Thin and light

The vivo V30 is quite a powerful device. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 (V30) chipset, has 12 GB + 12 GB Extended RAM, and options for 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. It also has a 3D curved screen and a 120 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display underneath. And to power all these, the vivo V30 also has a 5000 mAh battery.

Despite the jam-packed internals it houses, the vivo V30 is thin and very light. Its body is only 7.45mm thick, and it only weighs 185g. Coming from a heavier and thicker phone, I felt the comforting difference between my usual phone and the vivo V30. With this, I can do more and keep my hands from straining faster.

Beautiful in and out

The vivo V30 is without a doubt a beautiful-looking piece of technology, but at the end of the day, it’s the internals that matter for most users. And I’m happy to say that this device is beautiful both in and out.

Performance-wise, there was nothing to complain about. vivo’s user interface, FunTouch OS, ran smoothly. Social media browsing and apps like CapCut worked fine. Watching movies was a treat because of the phone’s large screen and sharp display. Playing games like Honkai Star Rail was also fun.

What stood out to me, however, was the phone’s camera system. Last year’s vivo V29 already exceeded my expectations, but the new vivo V30 is quite the experience too.

PHOTO SAMPLES. vivo V30 50 MP front camera

The vivo V30 has a 50 MP autofocus front camera. The rear camera system, on the other hand, has two lenses: a 50 MP main lens and a 50 MP ultra-wide angle lens. Apart from capturing high-resolution images, several things at work help produce good photos and videos.

First, the vivo V30 uses VCS True Color and vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum technology, which makes the image purity of the V30 25% better and 15% more color accurate than the V29. The camera system is also equipped with optical image stabilization and an ultra-high photosensitive sensor.

PHOTO SAMPLES. vivo V30 50 MP rear camera

The phone’s Aura Light 3.0 also helps provide extra fill lighting for photos and videos. Unlike a harsh flash bulb, the Aura Light 3.0 gives off a softer glow which helps in making subjects (whether people or food) stand out from the rest of the background and also in color accuracy.

Who is this made for?

The V series is vivo’s flagship series. These devices bring in so much power and style but are reasonably priced. The vivo V30 comes in two colors, Green Sea and Petals White, and is available with the following storage options:

vivo V30 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM) – P24,999

vivo V30 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM) – P27,999

The vivo V30 then is made for someone who wants a phone that they can flaunt. They can show this off as a fashion accessory and carry this around without a case, and they can brag about the phone’s capabilities too.

This is a phone that was made for someone who likes to take videos and photos and also likes things that fit a certain aesthetic.

Interested? You can check out the full specs of the vivo V30 on vivo’s official website, or order one through Shopee or Lazada. – Rappler.com