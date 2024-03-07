What we love doing with the new ASUS Zenbook DUO

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Having two screens on a single device isn’t unheard of, and ASUS has been doing this for years. But with the new ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406), they have innovated the concept further. Each new design element is functional (not at all gimmicky!), and more importantly, they work seamlessly. I have never been more comfortable working on a device that breaks away from the usual laptop format.

What makes the Zenbook DUO different is its intentional design choices. The most obvious feature, of course, is the dual screens; then there’s the detachable keyboard and the built-in kickstand at the back.

The detachable full-sized keyboard and the laptop have magnetic pins that snap together easily, so switching between modes is easy. You also get the option of using a virtual keyboard. Then, the sturdy kickstand under the laptop has notches that allow you to change how you want your device to stand.

Normally, you’d expect these extra hardware features to feel wobbly, but every little design aspect feels well thought out. The same goes for the software. Transitioning between laptop mode and dual-screen mode is smooth, thanks to the powerhouse chipset built into it.

The Zenbook DUO is equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7-155H processor and 32 GB of onboard LPDDR5X-7467 memory. It also has a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for storage. This is also supported by low-latency AI computing through Intel Meteor Lake processors with their own NPU and integrated Intel® Arc™ Graphics.

So, with a unique form factor plus some powerful specs, exactly what can you do (or…DUO) with this laptop?

Multitasking

Two screens means you can do even more! And both screens just happen to be extra sharp and color-accurate. This laptop boasts a dual 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 16:10 ASUS Lumina OLED display. Their refresh rates also clock in at 120Hz.

The OLED displays are also TÜV Rhineland-certified for eye protection. This is helpful for those who work on their laptop a lot because the displays emit 70% less blue light than LCD screens, which means they are designed to be safer for the eyes. And if you like doing some light content creation (say taking and editing photos or videos), the displays are also certified with Dolby Vision, are Pantone® Validated, and have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for better color accuracy.

You can have several apps and windows open at the same time. You can place research tabs and reference materials on the top display, then maybe your Zoom or Discord calls on the bottom. Or, if you need a more vertical orientation, you can flip the device on its side.

ASUS baked-in intuitive gestures allow you to toggle between apps, activate features like the virtual keyboard or touchpad and other gestures, or switch displays and modes. Tap with six fingers, and you get the virtual keyboard, then drag down to see other widgets like a calculator. Three fingers and you summon a floating touchpad. Or flick an app towards a screen, and they instantly transfer.

Play Video

ScreenXpert, on the other hand, helps you rearrange your windows and customize your experience as you see fit. It has preset templates that you can change up or even spaces where you can save which apps are open and how they are arranged on the screen. This is especially useful if you’re particular about where you place your apps.

With so much real estate, playing while working, I mean multitasking is a piece of cake. (I swear, I don’t play games while in meetings 👀.)

Light video editing

You won’t be editing a feature-length film on this device, that’s for sure. But it is powerful enough to handle light video editing on Premiere Pro or CapCut. And with video editing, extra real estate is always well appreciated.

The earlier iteration of the ASUS Zenbook DUO integrated a narrower second display at the top of the keyboard. That was great! You can put your timeline there and have a bigger window for your source preview and program monitor. In this year’s iteration, you get to see even more. Less navigating tabs and more playing with your creativity!

The laptop is also equipped with a Harman Kardon-powered sound system, so previewing your work or watching movies is made even better.

Drawing

Did we mention that both displays for the Zenbook DUO are touchscreen? The laptop comes with the ASUS Pen 2.0 too! So, if you’re a graphic designer or just like dabbling in some digital art now and then, you can make some good use of this device.

The ASUS Pen 2.0 has a 4096-level pressure sensitivity and comes with interchangeable nibs (2H, H, HB, and B). It also has low latency, so you see your strokes as you make them.

What I especially love about this device is that since there are two displays, I don’t have to keep switching between my drawing app and my browser or use another device to check reference photos. It’s all conveniently in one device, and I can focus more on drawing.

So much you can DUO

All in all, the Zenbook DUO is one of the most versatile laptops you’ll see in the market simply because of how interchangeable the form factor and its accompanying accessories are.

There has also been a lot of work put into making sure that the device isn’t just powerful enough to run all kinds of programs but also has enough support to keep it running smoothly.

For example, apart from the chipset built into the device, the Zenbook DUO also has IceCool Thermal Technology that cools down the CPU and keeps the displays from directly contacting the CPU to preserve their lifespans. A dual-screen display also means it uses up more power, but thankfully, this laptop has a 75-watt-hour and fast-charging battery that can last up to 10 hours of straight use.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, an audio jack, and a full-size HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS) port, so if you want to, you can have a third screen!

The ASUS Zenbook DUO comes preinstalled with Windows 11 and a free Office 2021 lifetime license upon purchase. ASUS also guarantees 4A Warranty Quality & Service. 4A stands for Assured Quality, Always-on Support, All-around Coverage, and an Added-value experience for users. ASUS laptops go under US military-grade durability tests. Users can access ASUS support through several channels, including the MyASUS app, social media channels, email, Live Agent Chat support, or ASUS’s dedicated call center and service centers worldwide. What’s more, ASUS users can upgrade their warranty by subscribing to ASUS Premium Care.

The ASUS Zenbook DUO retails for PHP 129,995, and Filipinos can get it through Home Credit's 0% interest for up to 12 months.

