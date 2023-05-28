Call for submissions: ‘KAKAKOMPYUTER MO YAN!’ exhibition project

The following is a press release from Developh

KAKAKOMPYUTER MO YAN! (KMY!) explores the Philippine internet and networking culture through new and experimental modes of expression online and offline, highlighting counternarratives from those that have been underrepresented & marginalized in its tellings.

In navigating local histories and their intertwining with emerging technologies and network cultures, themes of labor, maintenance, justice, and identity are called into question. Where are the borders of the Filipino internet drawn? How do we shape technology, and how does it shape us?

We seek submissions of projects, performances, art, and writing that explore Filipino internet culture and networking history.

Conducted under the Philippine Internet Archive of Developh, KMY! takes form through art exhibitions, (web)site-specific installations, performances, workshops, and activations.

KMY! will launch on November 1 with the Bad Internet pavilion of the Wrong Biennale 2023 and will show physically in Metro Manila in late October or early November.

More than cursory takes on nostalgia, we are interested in personal or research-based narratives that call on underlooked parts of our local internet cultures: studies of strange Filipino Facebook groups, examinations of tech labor and the BPO industry, spirituality and devotion (from fan culture to Poong Hesus Nazareno processions conducted on Roblox), materiality and infrastructures of the internet, and more.

Submission details

Medium: Works of any form are welcome, but note we are primarily browser-based. We encourage you to think about how your works are to be preserved and presented in physical space as well, but this does not need to be a primary component.

We have desktop performances, fake torrenting platforms, games, interactive essays, and the like lined up!

We’re particularly interested in submissions that make use of video, sound, and the full affordances of the web. We are interested in performance, experimental, and explicitly political and/or research-based work.

Works in English and/or any Philippine language are highly encouraged.

Timeline

Descriptions and previews of pieces should be ready by August 2023.

Work should be completed by September 2023.

Digital exhibition will be launch online on November 1, 2023 until forever in kakakompyutermoyan.com, and until March 1, 2024 for the Wrong Biennale.

Physical exhibition will be in late October/November 2023 in Metro Manila, Philippines.

Commitment

Editors schedule online check-in calls once a month, but are happy to adapt to your preferred meeting style. We will provide technical support in “installing” your piece in the digital and physical space. We do not have the capacity to help with major technical needs for the piece itself (e.g. If you propose a game, please do not expect us to code the game for you).

Fees

We are self-funded by Developh and offer a small honorarium of P3000/$50 for individuals or P4500/$80 for groups (paid to the whole group), upon exhibition. These fees may be adjusted depending on the result of our funding applications.

How to submit?

Submit your work to submit@kakakompyutermoyan.com by July 1, 2023. We will respond to applicants on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit as soon as possible so we can provide you with support on your submission.

In your email, please include a short description of you and your work (such as links to your work or other platforms where we can learn more about you). Please describe a short proposal of your project, its concept, its content and form, and your intended angle. If you have any, you may include sketches, sample texts, references, prototypes, etc. to help us understand your work.

We accept proposals for new work or continuing work, or already-completed work.

For more details and frequently asked questions on KMY!'s call for submissions, you may visit kakakompyutermoyan.com/opencall.