Ateneo University Press to launch over 40 books at annual event

PRESS RELEASE: This year's Harvest slate is one of the biggest to launch in Ateneo de Manila University Press history

The following is a press release from the Ateneo de Manila University Press.

The Ateneo de Manila University Press has much to celebrate this year at their annual book launch aptly called Harvest.

Five-time consecutive winner of Publisher of the Year at the National Book Awards, the Press is here to stay and is not slowing down.

At the recently announced 41st National Book Award finalists, the press garnered 12 nominations, which include 18 titles published by the Press.

At this year’s Harvest, an impressive offering of over 40 titles, scholarly and academic, literary and non-literary, is being launched. The slate is one of the biggest to launch in Ateneo de Manila University Press history, blessing this year with a bountiful Harvest indeed.

The event honors and gives appreciation to the authors who have made all this work possible. All new titles will be available for purchase at a 15% discount.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the authors and have their books signed. Join the Ateneo University Press as it celebrates its Harvest of new books this November 29, 2023, from 4 to 6 pm at the Ubuntu Space in the Arete, Ateneo de Manila. The event is open to the public. See you there! – Rappler.com