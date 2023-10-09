ManilART returns in 2023, celebrates the ‘New Contemporary’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Returning as a festival and fellowship of artists, collectors, and aficionados, ManilART’23 is set to open on October 11 in Taguig

The following is a press release from ManilART.

With celebrations tempered by three years of pandemic, ManilART’23 returns as a festival and fellowship of artists, collectors and aficionados with a grand gala opening night on October 11 at the SMX Convention Center Taguig. This marks a triumphant return to form while integrating exciting new offerings, embodying the fair’s theme of “A New Contemporary.”

Embracing change and honoring legacies have become integral aspects of navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the post-pandemic era. The rituals of the invitational opening gala and vernissage stylishly signifiy our victories hurdling the challenges of prior years, underscoring our resolve to embrace new beginnings. Guests are invited to come in their celebratory attire ready to immerse in art and excellence.

Selected fair highlights

Thirty-two booths open to the public over the five-day run bring together over 200 artists. Veteran and renowned names including Junyee, Ramon Orlina, Romulo Galicano, Tiny Nuyda, Jose Tence Ruiz, Pandy Aviado, and Edwin Wilwayco are joined by next-generation stars including Kublai Millan, Marge Organo, Demi Padua, Marco Coching, Ombok Villamor, and Anna Orlina.

OMBOK VILLAMOR. Photo courtesy of ManilART

The fair is an annual venue to showcase bigger and unusual works as will be seen in the large format pieces of Ram Mallari, Jik Villanueva, Agi Pagkatipunan, Jinggoy Salcedo, and more. The fair also continues to make space for new media, with digital and interdisciplinary expressions exhibited alongside more traditional mediums. Art For Space and G9 Online are among the booths that will showcase emerging art forms including Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and digital and video art.

Two special exhibitions will be presented onsite with partner Museo Orlina. The first shall feature art cars designed by Orlina including collaborations with artists Bencab and Marcel Antonio. Meanwhile, a multi-sensorial experience awaits at the Estate Lounge, co-presented with The Estate Makati. The centerpiece of this VIP Lounge is the stunning Ledesma Champagne Fountain designed by the glassmaster. The fountain made of carved glass and stainless steel shall serve free-flowing Vivace sparkling wine courtesy of sponsor Novellino Wines, a proudly-Filipino brand. The Estate Lounge is a premier joint offering of SMDC and Federal Land that promises to give fairgoers a taste of the quality and opulence offered at their prime property soon to be unveiled in the heart of Makati.

The Estate Lounge shall likewise host an invitational afternoon sketching by master portraitists. Raul Isidro, Gig de Pio, Cee Cadid, Al Perez, Caloy Gabuco, Grandier Bella, and Hermes Alegre are among the names to sketch special guest sitter and host city of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, who shall wear a dress by a Filipino designer.

Also back are the walking tours which shall be conducted for Taguig public school students as well as, by request, to school and group tours and a limited number of open sign-ups. The full fair calendar shall be made available on ManilART social media pages and home page. Find @manilartfair on Instagram and Facebook.

ANNA ORLINA. Photo courtesy of ManilART

A new art world of interconnectivity

Having gone through the crucible of global challenge, ManilART’23 retains the gains of being thrust onto the online sphere and continues to develop its online viewing platform and portals. These digital spaces allow for simultaneous, multi-location and satellite exhibitions, offering a larger showcase that brings art to wider audiences, allowing them to engage with art from the comfort of their own spaces. Satellite exhibitions include projects with Museo Orlina, the Manila Clock Tower, Ap’Laya Art Gallery, Galerie du Soleil, and Viaje 2 at the Carousel de Louvre. The full ManilART exhibition shall be viewable online by 360 walk-through beginning October 12 at www.manilartfair.com.

National Museums and Galleries Month of October

As the flagship project for Museums and Galleries Month of the National Commission on Culture and the Arts, ManilART’23 continues to abide by its mandate to strengthen the Creative Economy and promote Philippine visual artistry through supporting art galleries, museums, and associated institutions.

This year’s participating exhibitors are OMVI Art Gallery, Galleria Nicolas, M Gallery MNL, Ysobel Art Gallery, AT Art Gallery, Renaissance Art Gallery, The Artologist Gallery, Art for Space Gallery PH, Gallery du Soleil MNL, Portrait Artists’ Society of the Philippines, Inc., Galerie Raphael, Gallery Nine, Annual Sculpture Review, Espacio Manila, Artes Orientes, Historia Arts, 371 Art Space, Village Art Gallery, Drybrush Gallery, Art Circle Gallery, Rayos Del Sol Gallery, Art/Space* Galeria Bañez, NAMI Art Gallery, Galerie Artes, G9Online, Daloy Likha Art Gallery, Artalyer Art Gallery, and Visual Central Art Gallery.

ManilART’23 runs from October 11 to 15, 2023 at the SMX Aura Convention Center, Taguig City.

ManilART’23 is supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Museums and Galleries Month, BAGO, Ladder Events Productions, The Estate Makati, SMDC, SMX Convention Center Aura, SM Supermalls, Museo Orlina, Novellino Wines, Grentek Solutions Inc., Vision, Think Big Taguig, I Love Taguig, Future Studios, Phoundry, BDO, Ticketbooth.ph, Giffard, Via Mare, Sebastiao Cocktails, ANC, Daloy Likha, Inquirer.net, Manila Bulletin, Preen.ph, Inquirer POP!, Be An Inquirer, Scout, nolisoli.ph, Cebu Daily News, DZAR 1026, Experience Travel & Living, Frontpage PH, Klik.PH, Metro.Style, People’s Journal, Pilipino Mirror, SMNI Channel, The Manila Times, and WhenInManila.com. — Rappler.com