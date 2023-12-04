RESULTS: November 2023 Agriculturists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,423 out of 10,014 passed the Agriculturists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agriculture in 19 testing centers all over the Philippines last November 2023.

The members of the Board of Agriculture who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Emma K. Sales, Chairman; Hon. Nora B. Inciong, Hon. Gonzalo O. Catan, Jr., Hon. Vicente L. Domingo, Hon. Eric P. Palacpac and Hon. Anabelle S. Sarabia, Members.

On January 22 – 26, January 29 – 31 and February 1 – 2, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing school in the November 2023 Agriculturists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2023 Agriculturists Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com