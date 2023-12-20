RESULTS: December 2023 Chemists, Chemical Technicians Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 594 out of 1,148 passed the Chemists Licensure Examination and 2,600 out of 3,138 passed the Chemical Technicians Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 594 out of 1,148 passed the Chemists Licensure Examination and 2,600 out of 3,138 passed the Chemical Technicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban and Zamboanga this December 2023. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld pending completion of the remaining subjects in the licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Chemistry who gave the licensure examinations are Hon. Adoracion P. Resurreccion, Chairman; Hon. Soledad S. Castañeda and Hon. Ma. Theresa C. Cayton, members.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examinations.

On February 19-23, February 26-29, March 1, March 4-8 and March 11-12, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Chemist but had obtained a rating of at least 70% in any two subjects can register as Chemical Technician.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

– Rappler.com