RESULTS: June 2024 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 123 out of 342 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Interim Board of Occupational Therapy in the National Capital Region, Cebu, and Davao this June 2024.

The Interim Board of Occupational Therapy is composed of Hon. Eduardo R. Peregrino, Jr., chairman; Hon. Delia R. Pabalan and Hon. Rolland Lyle D. Duque, members.

The results were released in two working days from the last day of examinations.

Starting June 25, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing school in the June 2024 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the four highest places in the June 2024 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination are the following:

